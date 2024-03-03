F1 fans were left frustrated with Visa Cash App RB driver Yuki Tsunoda's post-race antics against teammate Daniel Ricciardo which saw him draw ire from all quarters.

The Japanese driver found himself getting criticized for his antics during the in-lap of the Bahrain GP where he intentionally divebombed Ricciardo after he was upset about the team orders call in the later stages of the race.

Tsunoda was instructed to swap positions with Daniel Ricciardo whilst he was chasing Haas F1 driver Kevin Magnussen for P12. He did move aside for his experienced Aussie teammate but conveyed his feelings to the team.

"Yuki is a child."

Yuki Tsunoda chimes in on his post-race incident with Daniel Ricciardo

Yuki Tsunoda stated that he didn't make contact with Daniel Ricciardo's car whilst divebombing him on the in-lap of the Bahrain GP.

Speaking with the media including Sportskeeda, the Japanese driver said:

“I wasn’t really close with Daniel, to be honest.

When asked to explain the team orders row, Tsunoda replied:

“To be honest, I don’t know. He was outside of the points, I was just about to overtake Magnussen. I was side by side on the main straight and got a driver swap [message] in the last few laps. To be honest, I don’t understand what the team’s thoughts [were], so I have to understand what they were thinking, but so far I don’t understand.”

"I was also [within a] second, I was just overtaking Magnussen. And he also didn’t overtake Magnussen, so I have to review what [the team’s] thoughts were, to be honest. I don’t really understand. To be honest, yes. We were outside of the points and also that’s kind of the rules that we spoke about. We have to definitely review that for the future.”

It will be fascinating to see if Yuki Tsunoda would have a different perspective on the issue once his anger settles as his antics did not sit well with Daniel Ricciardo who termed him 'immature'.

Hopefully, both drivers will be able to iron out the issues ahead of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in Jeddah next weekend.