Yuki Tsunoda commends Max Verstappen’s “incredible” command of RB F1 challenger

The newest addition to the Red Bull Racing team, Yuki Tsunoda, has expressed how impressive his teammate, Max Verstappen's skill is when it comes to driving the RB21 in a set-up that favours the rear end of the car. Tsunoda just spent his first Grand Prix weekend in the team's 2025 challenger, after only having been able to drive the car in the simulator. Discussing the different types of set-ups the team tried on the simulator, the Japanese driver spoke highly of the four-time champion's set-up for the Chinese Grand Prix.

The young Red Bull Racing driver explained that, in preparation for his first weekend driving the RB21 in Japan, they tried a set-up in the simulator that focused on a more relaxed rear-end. He said [via Motorsport.com]:

"The direction we tried in the simulator, which was a bit different [from] China to focus on calming down the rear, and the set-up we concluded in the end I felt was good."

However, when it was time for the race, Tsunoda opted to pick a more intense set-up for the car itself, while Max Verstappen chose to go with the set-up he was happy with in the simulator.

"Also, Max felt pretty positive in the simulator, so in the end, also Max started with that direction which I quite liked as well already at Suzuka. I went for a more extreme side in that direction and it just didn't work out," Tsunoda added.

This was a completely different set-up for the Japanese Grand Prix winner, who picked a set-up for the Chinese Grand Prix that was more tricky for Yuki Tsunoda, which was commendable.

"It's not like the set-up that Max used in China; China was a bit more specific because it was more front-end limitation. But Max's set-up helps [the rear] and I think that set-up probably in the simulator I feel definitely the trickiness," Tsunoda said. "It's incredible how he's able to cope with that kind of set-up."

At the end of last weekend's Grand Prix at the Suzuka Circuit, Max Verstappen secured the 64th win of his career, while Yuki Tsunoda took home a 12th-place finish on his first outing with the Austrian top team.

Max Verstappen reveals that the team is still looking to improve the car

Max Verstappen competes during the F1 Grand Prix of Japan at Suzuka International Circuit on April 6, 2025, - Source: Getty

Fresh off his first win of the 2025 season, Max Verstappen has spoken about the Red Bull team still striving to make the car faster and using the victory in Japan as a motivating factor. While the Dutchman's performance this season with the RB21 has put him one point away from leading the championship, it's come off the back of one runner-up finish, one fourth-place finish and only one win so far. Meanwhile, Yuki Tsunoda and Liam Lawson, who have both had a turn in the second Red Bull car, have failed to score any points with the challenger.

According to Verstappen, there's still room for the car to improve, especially since the team knows where the problems are. He said [via F1]:

“It’s a good motivation for the team, but we are still looking into how we can improve our car quickly.

“It’s nice to have that little motivation boost, but we are very aware of what our limitations are, and we know we still have to work on that. Hopefully every weekend we can make tiny progressions.”

The next race in the F1 calendar takes place this weekend, with the first practice session set to kick off the Bahrain Grand Prix this Friday (April 11).

