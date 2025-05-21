Yuki Tsunoda counting on “experience” in Red Bull learning curve involving “unpredictable movements”

At this past weekend's Imola Grand Prix's qualifying session, Yuki Tsunoda faced misfortune when he crashed in Q1. The Japanese driver has now opened up to explain how he's still adjusting to the RB21, and believes that with time, he will get used to piloting the machine. Tsunoda also drew comparisons between his current car and the challenger of the VCARB team, which he piloted for two races this season, but has been in the driver's seat of its previous iterations for the past four years.

The Red Bull Racing driver explained that the issues that he's facing, such as those that led to his crash during the early moments of the qualifying session this past weekend, where he went over the gravel in the Variante Villeneuve section of the track leading to a scary crash that saw his car barrel roll into the barrier, have to do with him not being comfortable with the team's 2025 challenger.

“I think it’s just, it’s coming from I feel like not [having] muscle memory [when driving the car],” Tsunoda was quoted as saying by Motorsport Week.

“Everything at VCARB, when the car [snapped], it was super easy to react. I didn’t have to think about anything to react to it.

“But so far, obviously, [there’s] still some unpredictable movements happening. And, yeah, those things just come with experience, I guess,” Tsunoda said.

After Yuki Tsunoda's crash during qualifying, he started the Grand Prix from P20, but climbed up during the course of the event and ended up crossing the line to take a points-paying finish of P10.

Meanwhile, Tsunoda's teammate, Max Verstappen, started this weekend's event from P2, but an overtake early on in the start of the race allowed him to steal P1 from Oscar Piastri and held on to the spot until the checkered flag.

Yuki Tsunoda was glad he 'gave something' to the team

Yuki Tsunoda on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Emilia-Romagna at Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari on May 18, 2025 - Source: Getty

After a qualifying session that ended with a huge crash and a start from the back of the pack, Yuki Tsunoda was glad that he was able to achieve a result that was worthy of the team's efforts to get the car ready for the race the following day.

"Yeah, at least I’m happy that I gave something to the team, especially with the amount of work they put [into repairing the car] overnight, the mechanics – it was massive," the Japanese driver told Formula 1 after the race.

Tsunoda also shared how he was unable to rest easy with his performance during qualifying, but intends to move on.

“I’m okay that I at least gave something, but at the same time it was very frustrating still from the last Qualifying… I couldn’t really sleep much last night. Anyway, I have to move on and it is what it is."

Ahead of this weekend's Monaco Grand Prix, Yuki Tsunoda has accumulated a total of 10 points, placing him in 12th place in the drivers' standings.

