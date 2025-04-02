Yuki Tsunoda deems RB’s 2024 snub “a little bit shocking”

This weekend's Japanese Grand Prix will mark the debut of Yuki Tsunoda driving for Red Bull Racing after having spent the last four seasons competing in F1 for their sister team, Visa Cash App Racing Bulls. Tsunoda took the seat of Liam Lawson, who was announced to be joining the RBR team in December of last year, which was the moment the Japanese driver felt he had lost his chance to be a part of the top team.

The now-Red Bull Racing driver revealed that he was taken aback when the Kiwi driver was allowed to drive with the former Constructors' Champions instead of him. Tsunoda also admitted that he chose to focus on performing well with the RB team instead of dwelling on it. He told Sky Sports F1:

"I felt like last year's end of season was the biggest chance. A process I went throughout my career and it didn't happen. So, the result was a bit, a little bit shocking I would say. But, yeah, it is what it is. I just carried focus, to perform well in RB."

When Liam Lawson was announced to be joining the Red Bull team, he had accumulated a total of 11 starts in F1, having raced five races in 2023 and six in 2024 with the VCARB team, alongside the man who would become his replacement for the rest of the 2025 season.

Yuki Tsunoda made his debut with the Scuderia AlphaTauri team in 2021 and scored his highest finish of fourth place in his first season. He's stayed with the organization since then, and has now been promoted to the top team and will drive alongside four-time world champion, Max Verstappen.

The Japanese Grand Prix will take place this weekend, starting with the first practice session on April 4 and culminating with the race on April 6.

Yuki Tsunoda shares a look at his helmet for home GP

Apart from being the race he will be making his debut with Red Bull in, the Japanese Grand Prix does double-duty by also being Yuki Tsunoda's home Grand Prix. The driver shared an Instagram post to reveal a look at the helmet he'll be using as he drives the special edition of the RB21, which will be adorned in a white livery for this weekend's race. Tsunoda captioned his post:

"a Kabuki-inspired lid for my home grand prix 🇯🇵"

Over his three starts at the event in Japan, Yuki Tsunoda has consistently qualified in 13th place or higher, with his performance in 2024 seeing his best start of 10th place. While he finished 13th in 2022 and held his position last year, his drive during the 2023 edition of the Grand Prix saw him start ninth and finish in 12th by the end of the race.

