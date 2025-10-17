Yuki Tsunoda drops 3-word reaction to getting eliminated in the F1 US GP Sprint Shootout

Yuki Tsunoda missed out on a chance of moving into SQ2 as he missed making it to the start line on time. This error was made by the Red Bull pitwall. Subsequently, infuriated with the silly way of being knocked out, he was left astounded and made his frustration clear on the radio.

Ad

Tsunoda has had a tough time with Red Bull ever since he was promoted to the Milton Keynes-based squad in the early half of the season. He has only scored points on five Grand Prix weekends this year. The 25-year-old was aiming to have a better start to the weekend, as his assessment deadline for the 2026 season is soon coming up.

The Japanese driver has scored points on two occasions in COTA previously, but another potential opportunity to score some markers was taken away as he was knocked out in SQ1. Moreover, this elimination was down to Red Bull not choreographing his final attempt in SQ1 correctly, as he was unable to make it to the line on time.

Ad

Trending

This left Tsunoda searching for words over the radio to describe his surprise at how the team messed up his final run:

"I mean... what?!"

Yuki Tsunoda ended the session in 18th and will look on to the Grand Prix qualifying tomorrow to compensate for today's mishap.

Yuki Tsunoda admits 2025 has been one of his most difficult years in F1 amid struggles with Red Bull

Yuki Tsunoda driving the Red Bull RB21 at the 2025 F1 United States Grand Prix race weekend - Source: Getty

Red Bull had chosen Liam Lawson for the RB21 driver ahead of the 2025 season instead of Yuki Tsunoda. But, this decision was reversed just three race weekends into the current season.

Ad

So, reflecting on his 2025 campaign with the team so far, he said (via SB Nation):

"It has probably been one of the most challenging years of my career, but also the year where I grew up the most as a person and as a driver. Stepping into racing at home made it even more special. The first race was definitely one of the hardest of my life. Joining Oracle Red Bull Racing comes with a lot of pressure, and having my home Grand Prix as my first race was something I never imagined."

Ad

Tsunoda then added about his intentions to go and just enjoy racing amid irregular results:

"I want to keep improving and unlock the confidence level I am aiming for with the car. I think once I get there, the results will come naturally. For now, I just want to keep doing what I am doing and enjoy racing."

Tsunoda has scored 17 points for Red Bull so far this year, a tally he would like to build upon before the end of the season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Geetansh Pasricha Geetansh is a motorsport writer in Sportskeeda and an undergraduate student of journalism. He has more than a year of writing experience under his belt, covering various motorsport disciplines, as he strives to provide accurate and captivating content for the audience.



His love for motorsports began with Formula 1, and he has been a fan of the sport for over half a decade, with his love branching over to IndyCar and NASCAR lately. Among his motorsport idols, Sebastian Vettel is a personal favourite, whom he wants to meet one day. Know More