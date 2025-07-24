Yuki Tsunoda expresses frustration with F1 stewards in 2025 season

Red Bull driver Yuki Tsunoda is not pleased with the F1 stewarding in the 2025 season. He has been at the center of quite a few collisions this year and has thus racked up five penalty points.

Ad

Yuki Tsunoda jumped to Red Bull ahead of Round 3 of the ongoing campaign, and since then, the ride has not been smooth-sailing for him. In the 12 rounds that have taken place so far, he has made contact with quite a few drivers on track, namely Carlos Sainz, Franco Colapinto, and Pierre Gasly, among others.

While on a few occasions, he was able to get away with no penalties at the hands of the stewards, he did receive a 10-second time penalty and two penalty points in Austria for his collision with Alpine's Colapinto.

Ad

Trending

Moreover, after his on-track incident with Haas' Oliver Bearman at the British Grand Prix, Tsunoda said:

"The 10 seconds felt more like two days. But it’s what they gave. They’ve not been nice to me recently with those penalty points and [for] overtaking a damaged car in an in-lap (in regard to overtaking Oscar Piastri in the Canadian GP)." Via RaceFans.

Ad

Yuki Tsunoda is not guaranteed a seat at Red Bull for the 2026 F1 season. He has not been anywhere near in terms of performance to teammate Max Verstappen, and amid his struggles, it has been rumored that he will be replaced after the end of the 2025 season by Racing Bulls' Isack Hadgar.

Red Bull trusts Yuki Tsunoda's 'talent and speed'

F1 Grand Prix of Spain - Practice - Source: Getty

While Yuki Tsunoda has made his frustrations known with the stewards in the 2025 season, he has been under pressure at Red Bull for some time. However, amid the various kinds of rumors, he was recently told by Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko that he will continue at the team at least until the end of 2025.

Ad

In line with this, Tsunoda has expressed his relief and added the following via Planet F1:

"Yes, rather than him saying probably going switch in two races or whatever, for sure. He was not obviously happy, but at the same time he’s still willing to continuously help or support me. He still trusts my talent and the speed, so I just have to prove on track that I can do it. Helmut is just a direct guy. Some races if you do bad, he just tells me what was wrong and what was right."

The 2025 Formula 1 season has 12 Grand Prix events remaining on the race calendar. All these events are going to act as proving grounds for Tsunoda to push Marko and Co. toward handing him a contract extension for 2026. Round 13 will take place this week at the picturesque Spa-Francorchamps Racing circuit.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishabh Negi Rishabh Negi has a wealth of experience working in motorsports. When not glued to a screen, he is usually away from the hustle and bustle of a city, hiking mountains, and exploring scenic places. Additionally, he is an ardent supporter of the Arsenal Football Club. Know More