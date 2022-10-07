Yuki Tsunoda feels ready to lead AlphaTauri should Pierre Gasly depart

Yuki Tsunoda reflected on becoming the AlphaTauri lead should Pierre Gasly depart the team. The Japanese felt that he was ready to shoulder more responsibilities post his performance this year.

Speaking to the media, including Sportskeeda, ahead of the 2022 F1 Japanese GP, Tsunoda was quizzed about his leadership plans in 2023. He explained, saying:

"Definitely, I have to get good back into the normal rhythm or good rhythm, like I had the first half of the season. And I think this will be probably a good opportunity to back into the rhythm. Or, I have to. So yeah, but I think still learning, lots of things lots of things to learn but I seem to have quite good confidence to do that."

The AlphaTauri driver, however, realistically assessed his performance. He believes that besides the improved pace, he needs to minimize the mistakes. He said:

"Well, I think I have to learn lots of things still in, in the rest of five races, from Pierre, for example. And for sure the kind of mistakes I did in Singapore have to definitely reduce, and lots of things for example, penalties, whatever. Also those things is unnecessary."

Many believe that Tsunoda has significantly improved with AlphaTauri this year. He currently stands on P17 on the drivers' table with 11 points. For a while, the driver was even ahead of his French teammate during the first half of the season.

AlphaTauri will soon disclose their new driver lineup for 2023 amidst Pierre Gasly-Alpine connections

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko believes that the 2023 drivers for Scuderia AlphaTauri will be finalized post this weekend's Japanese GP. Nyck De Vries has emerged as a viable candidate to be Gasly's replacement in the Italian team.

Speaking to national public broadcaster ORF, Marko revealed:

"There are talks and we hope to have a clear situation by next weekend. I assume that should be decided by Suzuka. [But only] then can we say what's the deal."

Pierre Gasly has been in talks with Alpine F1 regarding a move to the French team. Post Fernando Alonso's jump to Aston Martin, the AlphaTauri driver was reportedly the perfect driver to take the helm of the car for next year.

Since his connections with Alpine were established, Red Bull and co. have been on the lookout to replace the Frenchman. Despite the emergence of many names, De Vries' Williams' debut performance might have earned him the F1 seat he was looking for.

What's your favorite race of the 2022 season so far? Tell us in the comments below..

Poll : 0 votes