Yuki Tsunoda finally signs for Red Bull, albeit as their 2025 reserve driver

Red Bull has reportedly put Yuki Tsunoda in charge of its reserve driver role for the 2025 F1 season. The Japanese driver is set to compete for Red Bull's sister team, RB, this season, and as per this development, he will also serve as a reserve, behind Max Verstappen and Liam Lawson.

There were a lot of rumors regarding Tsunoda's Red Bull debut this season after Sergio Perez's departure from the Austrian team. However, the Christian Horner-led team decided to invest in Lawson ahead of a much more experienced Tsunoda.

Rumors suggested that Tsunoda's close relationship with Honda might have jeopardized his seat at Red Bull. This speculation arose after Honda announced their partnership with Aston Martin for power unit supply starting from the 2026 season. Consequently, the Japanese driver's future with the Red Bull team appeared uncertain.

However, recent developments regarding Tsunoda's situation may offer a glimmer of hope. Notably, if either Verstappen or Lawson is unable to compete in a Red Bull car, Tsunoda will get the opportunity to showcase his abilities at the highest level.

The upcoming season will mark the 24-year-old's fifth year in Formula 1, continuing with the Red Bull-backed team. He made his debut in Bahrain in 2021 and has seen quite a few teammates come and go. Tsunoda joined AlphaTauri (currently RB) alongside Pierre Gasly, who later departed after two years.

Nyck de Vries initially joined Tsunoda in 2023, followed by a stint with Daniel Ricciardo, and then Liam Lawson. For the 2025 season, the Japanese driver will partner with French star Isack Hadjar for a full-time season.

Red Bull boss pointed out why Yuki Tsunoda wasn't a choice over Liam Lawson

Days after putting Liam Lawson alongside four-time world champion, Max Verstappen, Red Bull team principal Christian Horner hinted at the reasons owing to which his team chose the New Zealander over the much experienced Yuki Tsunoda.

Speaking about this, Horner said that Lawson seemed to be a "real racer" during his short stint with RB in the last couple of years.

In Picture: Yuki Tsunoda of Japan and Visa Cash App RB and Liam Lawson of New Zealand and Visa Cash App RB take a selfie - Source: Getty

"Liam’s performances over the course of his two stints with Visa Cash App Racing Bulls have demonstrated that he’s not only capable of delivering strong results but that he’s also a real racer, not afraid to mix it with the best and come out on top."

"His arrival continues the Team’s long history of promoting from within the Red Bull Junior Programme and he follows in the footsteps of championship and race-winning drivers such as Sebastian Vettel and of course, Max Verstappen."

“There’s no doubt that racing alongside Max, a four-time champion and undoubtedly one of the greatest drivers ever seen in F1, is a daunting task, but I’m sure Liam can rise to that challenge and deliver some outstanding results for us next year," Horner added. (As per Motorsportweek.com)

Red Bull parted ways with Sergio Perez at the end of 2024 after four years. Even though the Mexican driver did a formidable job in the first three years, the 2024 season was a torrid one for him, and as a result of his inability to secure points, Red Bull lost the Constructors' championship to McLaren.

