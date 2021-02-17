Yuki Tsunoda is the first 21st century F1 driver

Honda protégé Yuki Tsunoda is set to be the first driver born since the millennium to race in Formula 1.

The Japanese driver will make his debut for Red Bull junior team AlphaTauri at the Bahrain Grand Prix next month. He replaces Russian journeyman driver Daniil Kvyat, who finds himself without a drive in 2021, as he did in 2018.

Yuki Tsunoda was awarded the 2020 FIA Rookie of the Year award, Pirelli Driver of the Year award and the Anthoine Hubert award after a solid Formula 2 season which saw him take three wins and third in the championship.

The F1 promotion marks the third in as many seasons for Yuki Tsunoda, who raced in Japanese Formula 4 in 2018 and FIA Formula 3 in 2019.

Self-confidence key to Yuki Tsunoda

"Every year I have improved a little and have won in every category I have competed in. Those victories were not easy and they built up my self-confidence a lot," the racer said in an interview published by team AlphaTauri. There's no doubting his determination as his challenging F2 season showed: hauling himself into title contention from a slow start to the season after a pointless first round at the Red Bull Ring.

"I have worked hard with the team and watched races from previous seasons to learn how to better manage the tires. The hard work we all put in paid off, as by the end of the year I had received the Pirelli award – which showed just how much progress I had made. I know the next step in my motorsport career won’t be easy, but I can’t wait."

Yuki Tsunoda joins the AlphaTauri team on the back of their first F1 victory since 2008, when they did it as Torro Rosso with Sebastian Vettel at the Italian Grand Prix in front of the Tifosi at Monza. Yuki will be hoping the Faenza squad will have many more such moments in its future.