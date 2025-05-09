Yuki Tsunoda 'getting better and better' in comparison to Max Verstappen, states Helmut Marko

Red Bull Racing's consultant, Helmut Marko, has mentioned that Yuki Tsunoda has been improving in comparison with Max Verstappen. After the Japanese driver was dropped into the driver lineup with the season already underway, he had some initial trouble, finishing out of the points in his first race, but has steadily been rising through the grid each weekend, now having scored points in two Grand Prixes with the Austrian outfit.

While Max Verstappen is still ahead of his teammate in terms of the results he's bringing to the table driving the RB21, Marko believes that Tsunoda is the first of Verstappen's teammates to be close to his potential.

"Yes, Yuki is getting better and better."

"He’s the first [Verstappen] team-mate to get a taste of Max’s performance."

However, the 24-year-old isn't perfect yet.

“Unfortunately, he still makes mistakes when the pressure increases,” Marko stated. [via PlanetF1]

Yuki Tsunoda was brought in after two races of the season, taking the place of Liam Lawson. After joining Red Bull, Tsunoda has taken part in four race weekends, from not being able to make it out of Q2 and eventually not securing any points in his debut race with the team in Japan, he scored points in this past weekend's Miami Grand Prix sprint race and the main event by finishing in P6 and P10 respectively.

He faced some misfortune in Saudi Arabia, where a first-lap crash had him unable to finish the race. So far, he has brought the team a total of six points.

Over the same period, Verstappen has brought the Austrian outfit a total of 63 points.

Currently, Red Bull sits in third place in the constructors' standings with a total of 105 points. They are 141 points behind the championship leader, McLaren, so Tsunoda and Verstappen have work cut out for the rest of the season.

Red Bull Chief Engineer shares glowing report for Yuki Tsunoda

Christian Horner with Dr Helmut Marko and Paul Monaghan during the Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia on April 20, 2025 - Source: Getty

Prior to the Miami Grand Prix weekend, Yuki Tsunoda received praise from Red Bull's Chief Engineer Paul Monaghan, who described the Japanese driver to be fitting well into the team, as well as being someone who shares his thoughts while being polite.

“He seems to be settling in really well, actually. It’s not the easiest circumstances to step into," Monaghan was quoted as saying by F1.

“He came in, he’s been forthright in his feedback, he’s been courteous, he’s been a good team member. He’s been a little bit unlucky at times, lucky at others… He’s finding his feet.

Speaking in terms of being Verstappen's teammate, Monaghan said Yuki Tsunoda is immune to any form of fear.

“He seems able to avoid the intimidation of being Max’s team mate at the moment, so that’s really good. I’m impressed. He’s got more than a spine to him.” [via F1]

The next race in the F1 calendar is the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, taking place on the weekend of May 16 to May 18.

