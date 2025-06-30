Yuki Tsunoda issues apology to Franco Colapinto for F1 Austrian GP incident

Red Bull driver Yuki Tsunoda has claimed that he apologized for his incident with Alpine driver Franco Colapinto during the 2025 Austrian GP. The Japanese driver finished the race in P16 after starting from P19 and had a weekend to forget as he made a whole heap of mistakes around the Red Bull Ring.

He made a good start and jumped a couple of cars, finding himself battling in the midfield after the opening lap chaos involving his teammate Max Verstappen and Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli.

However, the Red Bull driver was too ambitious in his attempt to move ahead of Colapinto after the first round of pit stops and collided with the Alpine driver in Turn 4, which sent the Argentine spinning. For his incident, Yuki Tsunoda was given a 10-second penalty and finished last of the finishers to cap off the race.

Speaking with Sky Sports in his post-race interview, Tsunoda reflected on the crash and said:

"Apologize to Franco, it was my bad. Obviously massive apology to the team. How I ended up in the race... unacceptable."

As per F1.com, Colapinto also mentioned that the Japanese was at fault and added:

"I had the incident with Tsunoda at Turn 4, which set us back a bit and lost us some time. Yuki came to me and said sorry afterwards, but it's a pity as the car felt different following the contact, potentially due to some damage,"

Yuki Tsunoda has not scored points since the race in Imola, where he finished P10, and has been languishing outside of the points ever since.

Yuki Tsunoda comments on the Austrian GP weekend

Red Bull driver Yuki Tsunoda stated that it was a "poor day" for him in the RB21 and was downbeat about his performances in the car in the last couple of races.

As per F1.com, the 25-year-old reflected on his struggles and said:

"It has been a poor day, and I am not sure what I am doing wrong right now, it is hard to find the reason behind why I can’t get it right in this car. The one lap pace is getting better, but in terms of long run pace, the tyres feel like they are degrading lap by lap and very quickly.

"It feels like the track is chewing the tyres, and it is really difficult to figure out why currently. I want to look through it with my Team and explore it more to find something different to do. I am really trying to get it right; I will look deeper into things and work harder to find the reasons."

Yuki Tsunoda sits P17 in the driver's standings with 10 points to his name from 11 races and two Sprints.

