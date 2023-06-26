Yuki Tsunoda to join Sebastian Vettel and Daniel Ricciardo at Red Bull Formula Nürburgring

AlphaTauri has recently announced that Yuki Tsunoda will be taking part in the Red Bull Nurburgring event on September 9. The young Japanese driver will drive alongside other great former F1 drivers like Sebastian Vettel and Daniel Ricciardo.

Yuki Tsunoda will be driving a Honda NSX GT3 Evo at the event. The car has been quite successful in several racing series. After the Red Bull Nurburgring show, Tsunoda will become the youngest driver ever to drive around the challenging Nürburgring Nordschleife.

Speaking about the opportunity, Yuki Tsunoda initially explained how he was honored to get a chance to drive the GT3 car around one of the most famous tracks in the world. He also mentioned how he has driven on the track in the Gran Turismo video game but is eagerly waiting to drive on the actual circuit and said (via AlphaTauri):

“I’ve never driven at the Nürburgring before, so I’m really looking forward to the event in September. I can’t wait to drive around it in my HONDA NSX GT3 Evo, which is an incredible car and a proven race-winning machine at the highest level of GT3 competition”.

“The Nordschleife is a legendary circuit, I just experienced it on the Gran Turismo videogame and already enjoyed it a lot.”

Scuderia AlphaTauri @AlphaTauriF1 @redbullmotors



find out more about the Red Bull Formula Nürburgring on our website @yukitsunoda07 to drive around the Nordschleife in his Honda NSX GT3 Evo, this september!find out more about the Red Bull Formula Nürburgring on our website .@yukitsunoda07 to drive around the Nordschleife in his Honda NSX GT3 Evo, this september! 🙌 @redbullmotors find out more about the Red Bull Formula Nürburgring on our website 👇

Tickets to the Red Bull Nurburgring event are currently up for sale. People who want to see youngsters and greats from the Red Bull camp tearing through Nordschleife could visit the race weekend on both Saturday and Sunday.

Yuki Tsunoda not sure about AlphaTauri's performance in the upcoming 2023 F1 Austrian GP

Yuki Tsunoda finds it hard to gauge the AlphaTauri F1 car's true potential at the 2023 F1 Austrian GP. Speaking on the F1 Nation podcast, he explains how the team needs to perform well in the sprint qualifying and race to grab some points.

Moreover, he is unsure whether the Red Bull Ring track will suit his car or not. Tsunoda said:

"It's hard, because we need a good qualifying, and because we have Sprint qualifying, the top eight [positions] will count [for points in the Sprint race] and we'll have to be around P9 at least in Sprint qualifying to score points."

He added:

"In the race, I think it's going to be a little bit difficult to overtake there as well, so I wouldn't expect too much. We definitely need a good car there, and I don't know if our car will suit well there, to be honest. But we still have [some] updates, so why not? You never know what's going to happen."

Yuki Tsunoda is currently 17th in the drivers' championship with only two points to his name. He has narrowly missed point finishes in several races now and has been unlucky at times.

Poll : 0 votes