Yuki Tsunoda leaves Nyck de Vries baffled after sharing the one thing he wants to do before he dies

AlphaTauri driver Nyck de Vries was recently left stunned by his teammate Yuki Tsunoda's last wish before he dies.

De Vries joined the team at the beginning of the 2023 season after being an impressive one-off driver with Williams last season in Monza. Although he may have struggled on the track with his performances, de Vries has gotten along very well with Yuki Tsunoda.

During their many interactions in the paddock and on social media, the camaraderie and comfort between the pair are visible.

Known for his weird sense of humor, Tsunoda left de Vries stunned with his response to a question during one of their recent videos together. The Dutchman asked the Japanese driver what was on top of his bucket list, and Tsunoda replied:

"I have one thing that I want to do before I die is eat the white rice. As my last meal."

Red Bull advisor on the rise of Yuki Tsunoda in 2023

Red Bull F1 advisor Dr. Helmut Marko recently lauded Yuki Tsunoda despite AlphaTauri's meager points tally (2).

As per GPFans, he said:

"We are not satisfied with AlphaTauri's current performances, and they are not satisfied either. But their main task is still to educate our young talents so that they can take the next step. It has worked well in the past. The current example of Yuki Tsunoda shows that it is still working despite the meager points tally."

He added:

"We hope that AlphaTauri can improve further this year. And for the future, the plan is to expand the collaboration with Red Bull Racing within the limits of the regulations to efficiently utilize more resources. Part of the team is set to move to England."

After finishing P14 at the Canadian GP, Tsunoda said:

“Our aggressive strategy worked until the virtual safety car and our pace was really good. The timing didn’t work in our favor and we couldn’t gain as much as we wanted to, struggling with pace after that. Our car performance was ok, though not as good as Barcelona, which meant we weren’t able to gain as many positions as we wanted."

He added:

"It's not the position I wanted to finish, but I had some good overtakes, so it was good learning. Looking ahead, I need a clean race weekend with a higher qualifying position, to maximize our chances of scoring points in the future.”

With some upgrades, AlphaTauri and Yuki Tsunoda will be hopeful of scoring more points before the summer break.

