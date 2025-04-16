Yuki Tsunoda “not really rushing” following Bahrain GP with Red Bull

Yuki Tsunoda reflected positively on his performance with Red Bull at the Bahrain GP, claiming that he was 'not really rushing' with regards to his beginnings in life at the Austrian side. The Japanese driver claimed that he could have performed better throughout the weekend, but also wanted to focus on the positives.

Tsunoda claimed his first points as a Red Bull driver at the Bahrain GP, with his P9 finish on Sunday. These two points were the first non-Max Verstappen points scored by the Milton Keynes-based outfit in the 2025 season, as Liam Lawson failed to get into the points in his three races with the team [including the Sprint in China].

After the race, Tsunoda told members of the media that he 'could have done better' during the race, but also mentioned that he feels like he was headed in the right direction. The 25-year-old also claimed that consistency was the key to getting better performance on the board in the future.

Speaking to Formula1.com, Tsunoda explained that while he could have done better, he was 'not rushing' in the early stages of his Red Bull career.

“Still happy with the performance I have, just keep doing what I’m doing and yeah, definitely have to continue like this and results will come in the future, but at the same time, I'm not really rushing.

"I’m sure maybe more difficult race weekends will happen, and that will be the most important time for me to see how I will cope with that. Still a lot of challenges ahead but I’m ready for it," he added.

Yuki Tsunoda had a mixed start to life at Red Bull in round three of the championship in Japan, as while he performed well in the practice sessions, he failed to capitalize in the qualifying or the race.

The story was completely the opposite in Bahrain for him, though, as after looking underwhelming in the practices, Tsunoda managed to hook up a decent lap in qualifying.

Yuki Tsunoda claims he has not set a 'specific goal' for the Saudi Arabian GP

Yuki Tsunoda also explained that he wished to focus on continuing to do the good things he did in Bahrain, rather than setting a specific goal for the upcoming Bahrain GP. The event at Jeddah this weekend will be the Japanese driver's third race weekend with Red Bull.

Speaking to Formula1.com, Tsunoda added that he had no particular objective in mind for Jeddah, but did highlight his hopes to qualify better.

"I am not setting a specific goal for Jeddah yet, it’s just about keeping doing what I am doing. I hope to do slightly better in Qualifying and that should make my life easier."

Yuki Tsunoda was just over a tenth behind his teammate Max Verstappen in the Bahrain GP qualifying, but that was amid a torrid outing for the Dutchman during the session. In the race, Verstappen managed to finish over 10 seconds ahead of Tsunoda in P6.

