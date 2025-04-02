Yuki Tsunoda “not too worried” about adjusting to Red Bull’s F1 challenger

Yuki Tsunoda will be making his Red Bull Racing debut at this weekend's Grand Prix taking place at the Suzuka Circuit in Japan. The driver has already spent time with the RB21, the Austrian team's 2025 challenger, in the simulator only. Tsunoda has revealed that he has circumvented the idea that the car is diffcult to drive, which it has proven to be for Liam Lawson, who failed to score any points during his two outings with the car in the opening races of the 2025 season.

The new Red Bull Racing driver has explained that he has always felt the Racing Bulls car, which he has driven multiple iterations of since joining the team in 2021, has had a set-up that was challenging to him, but he was able to get used to it. Now, he plans to lean on his adaptability to drive the top team's car for the remainder of the season.

“Racing Bulls traditionally had cars that understeered a bit more, which was challenging for me at first, but I got used to it, and it eventually became my norm. Now, the key will be adjusting to Red Bull’s characteristics again, but considering my past experience, I’m not too worried about it,” he said (via Motorsport).

Speaking about his goals for the upcoming Japanese Grand Prix, Tsunoda explained that he's looking to keep it achievable, as well as aiming to understand the driving of the real RB21 during the first practice session on Friday.

“The key will be how well I can understand the car and maximize its performance within the limited time of FP1. Heading into the Japanese Grand Prix, my goal is to reach Q3 and secure a top 10 finish.”

Driving for Red Bull's sister team of Racing Bulls, Yuki Tsunoda's previous visits to the Japanese Grand Prix have seen him always qualify in 13th place or higher, with his 2024 qualifying and race performance both resulting in tenth place.

Yuki Tsunoda shares glimpses of his first days as a Red Bull driver in Tokyo

Earlier today, the Japanese driver took to his social media to share a series of images of his time so far in Tokyo, marking his first time in the city representing Red Bull Racing. Yuki Tsunoda shared photos from his time in restaurants, spending time with the new white RB21, and going places dressed up in the RBR team kit.

"life in Tokyo," the driver captioned his post.

Yuki Tsunoda will be driving alongside four-time world champion Max Verstappen for the first time this weekend. The 24-year-old driver is the sixth teammate to drive alongside the Dutchman since he joined the Austrian team in 2016.

The Japanese Grand Prix takes place this weekend, from April 4-6.

