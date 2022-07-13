"At your order my captain"- Yuki Tsunoda and others react to Fernando Alonso schooling him in the middle of the 2022 F1 Austrian GP

Fernando Alonso had an eventful 2022 F1 Austrian GP. The Spaniard was forced to start the race at the back of the grid and charged through the field by making various overtakes in the race. One such overtake that caught everyone's eyes was that of Yuki Tsunoda.

Coming out of Turn 3, the Japanese driver had pushed Fernando Alonso onto the grass.The Spaniard still went on to complete the overtake and as he was passing Tsunoda, he wagged his finger at the driver, stating his disapproval at not being given enough space.

Yuki Tsunoda took to Instagram and in what was a funny reaction, apologized to the two-time world champion for the move. As it turns out, many fans had a good laugh about the incident while others lionized the brilliance of Fernando Alonso.

Some of the fan tweets read:

“Tsunoda has uploaded the moment in which Alonso scolds him with his finger and has uploaded it with the emoji of "at your order my captain" Fernando teaching the children part 5000. Let’s see if he doesn’t repeat it again”

David Moreno ✨ @_DMS16



Tsunoda ha subido el momento en el que Alonso le riñe con el dedo y lo ha subido con el emoji de 🫡 “a la orden mi capitán”



Fernando enseñando a los niños parte 5000. A ver si no lo vuelve a repetir NOTsunoda ha subido el momento en el que Alonso le riñe con el dedo y lo ha subido con el emoji de 🫡 “a la orden mi capitán”Fernando enseñando a los niños parte 5000. A ver si no lo vuelve a repetir NO😂 Tsunoda ha subido el momento en el que Alonso le riñe con el dedo y lo ha subido con el emoji de 🫡 “a la orden mi capitán”Fernando enseñando a los niños parte 5000. A ver si no lo vuelve a repetir https://t.co/OL1ouMjhXh

“Tsunoda is a fan of Alonso.”

“I love Fernando Alonso! In full race, scolding Tsunoda. #AustrianGP”

“The madness of having two wheels on the grass, open DRS, full throttle at more than 300 Km/h, scolding Tsunoda for throwing you out and since we’re overtaking him. Outrageous thing that Fernando Alonso did yesterday and today is the most talked about on the internet, people from all countries praising him.”

💜 JUλNJO 💜 @SweetFlexZ La locura de tener dos ruedas en la hierba, DRS abierto, pedal a fondo a más de 300 Km/h, regañar a Tsunoda por tirarte fuera y ya que estamos adelantarle.

Barbaridad que hizo ayer Fernando Alonso y hoy es de lo más comentado en internet, gente de todos los países alabándole. La locura de tener dos ruedas en la hierba, DRS abierto, pedal a fondo a más de 300 Km/h, regañar a Tsunoda por tirarte fuera y ya que estamos adelantarle.Barbaridad que hizo ayer Fernando Alonso y hoy es de lo más comentado en internet, gente de todos los países alabándole. https://t.co/4filyUVn84

“I don’t know what to say to this man. He is very experienced, very observant, has very good foresight and foresight. Why do you think it is so good? Because when you sit with legends, it reflects on you”

Yakup Yavuz @byjakops 🏿 🏿 @F1efsane Bu adama ne diyeceğimi bilmiyorum. Çok tecrübeli, çok iyi gözlemci, çok iyi öngörüleri ve ileri görüşü var. Neden bu kadar iyi sizce? Çünkü efsanelerle oturup kalkınca size de yansıyor @F1efsane Bu adama ne diyeceğimi bilmiyorum. Çok tecrübeli, çok iyi gözlemci, çok iyi öngörüleri ve ileri görüşü var. Neden bu kadar iyi sizce? Çünkü efsanelerle oturup kalkınca size de yansıyor 👍🏿👍🏿 https://t.co/5TRuYetXpK

Fernando Alonso reacts to the Yuki Tsunoda incident

Fernando Alonso was asked about the move by the media after the race to which the Alpine driver expressed his surprise at why Yuki Tsunoda pushed him onto the grass like that. Alonso dismissed the incident in the end, saying "it was okay" and did not make much of it. He said:

“I was on the grass, so I don’t know why he was pushing me that far. I was with the DRS on the grass, flat out, and there was no way to defend. I was already side-by-side, so I don’t know. I feel like those kind of things, it’s better to avoid at 300 km/h, but it was okay.”

It is, however, interesting to watch Alonso schooling the new generation of F1 drivers on track at 40 yrs old.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far