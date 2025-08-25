Yuki Tsunoda outlines target for the second half of the 2025 F1 season

Yuki Tsunoda has suggested that his target for the second half of the 2025 season is to deliver more competitive performances. Speaking to media, including Sportskeeda, the Red Bull driver shared that he feels the Milton Keynes team has improved the RB21 and is looking forward to further development in the remaining races after the summer break.

Tsunoda was given an upgraded package of the RB21 during the final double header before the break. The Japanese driver finished 13th in Belgium and 17th in Hungary. While the improvements did not immediately translate into competitive results, feedback from both Red Bull drivers indicated the car had improved. The team has stated that its goal for the second half of the season is to mount a stronger fight for the championship, particularly after recent changes within the organization.

Yuki Tsunoda felt that the second half of the season would require a closer look at why the RB21 failed to deliver at the Hungaroring. He hoped the issue was track-specific rather than performance-related. At the same time, he praised Red Bull’s upgrade package, noting that it had improved the car significantly. He added that both he and the team need to continue on the same trajectory into the remaining races of 2025.

Asked by Sportskeeda what his targets were for the second half of the 2025 season, Tsunoda replied:

“Let's see. Obviously, there's not much time to rest because it was a bit of a surprise that the amount of pace we didn't have in the last race for the first half of the season. But at the same time, the fields are very very tight and I think in terms of the package the Red Bull is bringing so far is impressively good. You know, the amount of steps they've done in the last first half of the season is incredible. So I hope we can continue with that and I think, but to be honest what we struggle here was I hope this is track specific rather than car pace itself, but we have to investigate for sure.”

Yuki Tsunoda insists the gap to Max Verstappen has reduced over the last few race weekends

Yuki Tsunoda believes his qualifying gap to Max Verstappen has narrowed considerably in recent races. While the improvement has not yet translated into results, he feels the short-run deficit has reduced, particularly with the upgraded package.

Tsunoda highlighted the Belgium and Hungarian GP as the closest the two Red Bull cars have been in qualifying trim over the last eight years, adding that the developments have given him confidence to keep progressing. Despite a disappointing race in Budapest, the Japanese driver took encouragement from closing the gap to his four-time world champion teammate.

When asked if there was any solace in the fact about the reduced gap to Verstappen, Yuki Tsunoda replied:

“Yeah, I mean that's positive and I'm having progress. To be honest, after I introduced the package, very much closer to Max if you see on the paper in short run especially it's quite clear I'm closing the gap to Max. I mean yesterday was the probably one of the closest gap probably what in last eight years, four years which I think the team was proud of and I think I be proud of with that."

"So I just have to keep doing what I am doing. Obviously, as a team we struggled this weekend. So even I was once is behind I lost a Q1 I couldn't go to Q2. So on paper, it doesn't look good, but at the same time I think what I'm what I'm doing so far is the positive.”

Although Yuki Tsunoda insists that the gap to his teammate has narrowed, Red Bull will require a truly competitive second driver. The remaining races on the calendar are crucial for the 23-year-old, as his contract with the team does not extend beyond 2025.

With Laurent Mekies resuming the role of team principal from Christian Horner, Tsunoda does have a familiar figure and source of support within the team. However, speculation continues over whether Isaack Hadjar or even Alex Palou may be considered for the seat in 2026 and beyond.

As it stands, Yuki Tsunoda has scored only seven points for Red Bull and three for Racing Bulls. He is currently 17th in the Drivers’ Championship, while Red Bull sits fourth in the Constructors’ standings with 194 points.

