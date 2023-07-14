Yuki Tsunoda on potentially driving for Red Bull F1 - “There’s not much reason to go outside AlphaTauri”

AlphaTauri driver Yuki Tsunoda mentioned that he does not have any plans of leaving the team despite rumors linking him with a potential Red Bull drive for the next season.

The Japanese driver has impressed everyone with his performances and progression in the first half of the 2023 season. He may have only scored two points this far but he has outdriven AT04 in the first ten races and finished on the fringes of points on several races.

While speaking to Total-Motorsport in an exclusive interview, Yuki Tsunoda said:

“I am really happy [being] with the Red Bull family. I feel comfortable here, [I am] able to just be myself. As a driver, it’s good to have attention from other teams, but for now, I am happy with AlphaTauri. [They’ve] supported over the last few years, so I am not considering other teams."

“If there’s an opportunity to go to Red Bull, that will be amazing. But like I said, [I am] not thinking too much about [2024], and there’s not much reason to go outside AlphaTauri.”

Yuki Tsunoda speaks on his newfound confidence this season

The AlphaTauri driver stated that his performances and the confidence within the team has been improving not just this season but from last year.

Yuki Tsunoda said:

“Everyone said I got confidence from this year. But at the same time, not many people watched my races last year. [In] most of the qualifying sessions in dry conditions, I was beating Pierre. I’ve [got] good confidence. I’ve put it all together more [often] this year in the race and qualifying. I don’t have to worry much about the contract, I’m focusing now more on what I have to do in the race to deliver the results."

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has laid down the challenge for Yuki Tsunoda and said to F1 Insider:

"Daniel Ricciardo will now also be the benchmark for our Junior Yuki Tsunoda. And one more thing: Daniel knew before the tests at Silverstone that he would have the cockpit at AlphaTauri if he could perform. He more than survived the pressure situation.”

If the Japanese driver continues his performances this season, he will surely be in contention if Red Bull look to replace Sergio Perez in the future. He has been knocking on the right doors and if he gets the better of Daniel Ricciardo, he will surely be a candidate to succeed Perez.