Yuki Tsunoda pulls back the curtain on the hilarious manner in which Max Verstappen has changed his life

Red Bull Racing's Yuki Tsunoda revealed how Max Verstappen changed a major perspective of his life in the time they have spent as teammates. Tsunoda moved to the team earlier this season, replacing Liam Lawson.

While the team struggles to stay on track, Tsunoda has been learning quite a few things with Verstappen behind the scenes. In a recent video released by Red Bull Racing on YouTube, he spoke rather highly of the 4x World Champion.

Yuki Tsunoda mentioned that Max Verstappen is a "nice guy," and hilariously admitted that he only learned to drink a gin and tonic with him, which gave him a new perspective towards life.

"Very very happy that I am able to be teammates with him, learn a lot of things from him. I don't know what people don't see about Max, to be honest, but he's just a really generally nice guy," Tsunoda said (at 02:47).

He added:

"Until I meet Max, I didn't drink my gin-tonic, so he give me some new life to myself."

Verstappen has been running rather consistently, considering the pace of the Red Bull against its competitors. While the car has failed to deliver at the top in recent races, that hasn't kept the competitors out of trouble.

McLaren expects more competition from Max Verstappen in the remaining season

While McLaren has dominated the grid so far in the 2025 season, there has been only one driver who has gotten close enough to be declared a possible contender for the championship. Max Verstappen won the Japanese Grand Prix and the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix this season, and has kept himself within the top in most races.

While he has missed out on the podium in recent races, McLaren team principal Andrea Stella mentioned that he will find the pace, along with Ferrari and Mercedes, to challenge McLaren for race wins in the remaining 10 races of the season.

"I think Ferrari is going to be a contender for victories for the remainder of the season," he said. "Anytime we go racing for the second part of the season, we will have to take into account that in qualifying and in the race, we will have to deal with Ferrari, we will have to deal with Mercedes, and today Max was a bit out of contention, but Max, I'm sure, will find a way to fight for victories."

Despite this, there does not seem to be a possible way for Max Verstappen to win his fifth World Championship this year. The Red Bull has largely underperformed, and McLaren has widened the gap at the top of the table.

