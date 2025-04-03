Yuki Tsunoda reveals receiving text messages from former Red Bull drivers after replacing Liam Lawson

Yuki Tsunoda recently revealed that he received messages from former Red Bull drivers following his promotion from the Racing Bulls team. The 24-year-old was called up to the Milton Keynes outfit to replace Liam Lawson just two races into the F1 2025 season.

Ad

The Japanese driver’s promotion has been a major talking point in the Formula 1 world, drawing a wave of reactions from various stakeholders. While some have quietly questioned the circumstances surrounding his move to Red Bull, others have responded with congratulatory messages.

Sharing some of the messages he received, Tsunoda revealed that former Red Bull drivers Pierre Gasly and Sergio Perez reached out to him following his promotion.

Speaking to the media, as quoted in a post shared on X (formerly Twitter) by user Hawk, Tsunoda said:

Ad

Trending

“I got a message from Pierre [Gasly] that he wanted to call me and share a few ideas—of what he should have done at Red Bull. It was very nice of him, useful tips. And Checo as well, those two have been very supportive.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Gasly, like Perez, was one of several drivers replaced at the Red Bull team. However, unlike Liam Lawson, the French driver lasted 12 races in 2019 before being demoted back to Toro Rosso, now known as Racing Bulls.

Yuki Tsunoda breaks down his Red Bull promotion

Yuki Tsunoda at the Red Bull Garage during the F1 Grand Prix Of Japan - Source: Getty

Yuki Tsunoda recently touched on his promotion to the Red Bull team. The Japanese driver detailed that the first call confirming his promotion was from team principal Christian Horner.

Ad

Despite spending four years with Red Bull’s sister team, Racing Bulls, the 2018 Japanese F4 champion had largely been overlooked for a seat with the senior team. However, following the Chinese Grand Prix, where Liam Lawson delivered another underwhelming 12th-place finish, Red Bull made the decision to promote the Japanese driver.

Reflecting on the scenario that played out regarding his promotion in an interview with BBC Radio 5 Live Sport, Yuki Tsunoda stated:

Ad

“First, the first call I got was from Chris Horner. I did meet him also in person. I was planning to go to Milton Keynes anyway for the RB simulator, so I heard expectations from him—what he was expecting from me and also what kind of team dynamics they are having.”

Ad

The former Formula 2 driver also detailed that he is expected to help the team score valuable championship points and be as close to teammate Max Verstappen as much as possible, a task Lawson struggled to achieve in his two races with the Red Bull team.

Yuki Tsunoda will kick off his stint as a Red Bull Racing driver with his home race, the Japanese Grand Prix at the Suzuka circuit, where he finished 10th while driving for Racing Bulls in the 2024 season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback