Yuki Tsunoda’s new teammate crystal clear on “only real objective” ahead of rookie F1 season

Yuki Tsunoda's new teammate, Isack Hadjar, has set only one realistic objective for the upcoming season, which is to beat the Japanese driver. He added that entering the F1 world at a young age can be scary, but he is ready for a challenge.

Racing Bulls will have a new lineup for the 2025 F1 season as Liam Lawson has been promoted to Red Bull Racing as Sergio Perez's replacement. He initially replaced Daniel Ricciardo in the middle of the 2024 season to drive six races for the sister team.

Meanwhile, the energy drink-based outfit announced rookie Isack Hadjar as Lawson's replacement in the Racing Bulls. Hadjar finished second in the F2 championship last year and has risen through the ranks of the team's junior academy.

Trending

Ahead of his debut season, Isack Hadjar has set realistic expectations for himself and his immediate target in his teammate, Yuki Tsunoda. Talking to Canal Plus France, he said (via Motorsportweek):

“I know that my experience in F1 is limited. There is a very high level on the grid. In the end, I know myself. I know that when I get in the car, I will want to beat Tsunoda. That’s the only real thing, especially in this category where we don’t all have the same car. It’s the only real objective I have in concrete terms.”

Tsunoda is entering his fifth year with Racing Bulls in 2025. As a senior member with tons of experience, the Japanese driver was touted as the front-runner to replace Perez in Red Bull.

However, the Milton Keynes-based squad sidelined his experience for Liam Lawson's tough mindset. They deemed the New Zealander more equipped to handle the pressure of being four-time world champion Max Verstappen's teammate.

Meanwhile, for Isack Hadjar, the 2025 season marks a monumental year. His glory in F2 has resulted in high expectations from the fans and critics.

Racing Bulls race director keen to help Yuki Tsunoda improve

Yuki Tsunoda (Image Source: Getty)

Yuki Tsunoda's snub for the second Red Bull seat came as a shock to many fans, as the Japanese driver has been a part of the sister team since 2021. However, Racing Bulls racing director Alan Permane isn't ready to give up on Yuki yet.

Talking to Motorsport.com, he said (via Planet F1):

“Hopefully, if I can bring him [Tsunoda] on 1 percent to help him out, I’d be super happy. Nothing would make me happier than getting him to a level where he can move to the top team, into Red Bull. Quite rightly that should be his target and it should be our target."

Yuki Tsunoda's contract with the Racing Bulls is set to expire by the end of the 2025 season. Hence, the recent snubs might impact his final decision-making related to his future with the team.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback