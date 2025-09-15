Yuki Tsunoda set to be fired from Red Bull in 2026, Isack Hadjar to replace him: Reports

Yuki Tsunoda will reportedly be fired from Red Bull Racing next year, as Isack Hadjar is set to replace him at the Austrian team. The Japanese driver, who made his debut for the main Red Bull team this season, will have to make way for Hadjar, who will take his place.

Tsunoda replaced Liam Lawson this season as the New Zealand driver was brought in to replace outgoing Sergio Perez. However, he lost his place to Tsunoda soon after as the Red Bull top brass promoted the Japanese star from Racing Bulls.

Despite his promotion to the main team, Tsunoda failed to impress Red Bull as Max Verstappen's teammate. As a result, Red Bull has decided to drop him from the main team in 2026, in accordance with the new regulations.

As per the latest report by German media outlet, Auto Motor Und Sport, Red Bull will replace Yuki Tsunoda with Isack Hadjar and make the latter Max Verstappen's teammate. With this, he will be Verstappen's fourth teammate in over one and half seasons.

The report of Hadjar's promotion comes after the French driver impressed the Red Bull top brass with his performance. The Racing Bulls driver has been one of the top performers coming into 2025, as he picked up a podium in the recently concluded Dutch GP.

Currently, he stands in the P9 of the Drivers' Championship with 38 points after 16 races and three Sprints. He trails Nico Hulkenberg of Sauber by a point in the championship, and Kimi Antonelli of Mercedes by 28 points.

How did Yuki Tsunoda perform in 2025?

Yuki Tsunoda joined Red Bull from Racing Bulls ahead of the 2025 Japanese GP, his home race. However, the Japanese driver failed to make amends as he qualified in P14 and finished his race in P12.

Yuki Tsunoda of Red Bull - Source: Getty

Tsunoda remained with Red Bull ever since, and his best performance this season came in Bahrain and the Saudi Arabia, the places where finished the race in P9. In a nutshell, Yuki Tsunoda raced for Red Bull 14 times, and picked up 12 points (including three Sprint races).

Currently, the Japanese driver, who is backed heavily by Honda, is in P19 of the Championship with 12 points. Compared to him, his teammate, Max Verstappen, is in P3 with 230 points after the same number of races.

