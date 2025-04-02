Yuki Tsunoda spotted in Red Bull colors for the first time as Liam Lawson makes first public appearance as well

Yuki Tsunoda was spotted in Red Bull colors for the first time in public since making his move over to partner Max Verstappen on the senior team. Liam Lawson was also present at the same occasion, making his first public appearance since he was demoted to the Racing Bulls team.

Ad

Tsunoda is all set to become the first Japanese driver ever to drive for Red Bull, and the 24-year-old will be making his debut with his new team at his home Grand Prix in Suzuka this weekend. Before the weekend kicks off though, Red Bull organized a show-run event in Tokyo on Wednesday.

This event was powered by Honda, and was meant to celebrate the engine manufacturer's partnership with the Milton Keynes-based outfit, as they come to Japan for the last time as partners. Honda are all set to move over to Aston Martin as their exclusive engine suppliers from 2026 onwards.

Ad

Trending

During the event, both the Red Bull and the Racing Bulls teams were present, as they are both powered by Honda. This meant that even Liam Lawson was present at the event, marking his first appearance since he was demoted to the sister team after just two races in the senior team.

X user @alemaru_F1 posted a clip of all four drivers from both teams posing for a picture together.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

In what was surely an unthinkable moment just a few weeks ago, Lawson can be seen standing in Racing Bulls overalls, as he smiled and waved for the cameras. While Yuki Tsunoda stands just a few meters apart, waving to his home fans as a Red Bull driver.

While Red Bull have always been ruthless with their drivers, few experts or fans expected this switch to happen between Lawson and Tsunoda, especially this early on in the season.

Ad

Yuki Tsunoda reveals goals Red Bull set for him before his debut with the team

Yuki Tsunoda with teammate Max Verstappen at the Red Bull Show Run in Tokyo - Source: Getty

Yuki Tsunoda has revealed that Red Bull want him to get as close as possible to teammate Max Verstappen to help the Dutchman claim his fifth drivers' title this season. Speaking to the BBC, the new Red Bull man shared the expectations and promises team boss Christian Horner made to him amid his move to the senior team.

Ad

"In the end Red Bull Racing are focused on Max scoring a drivers' championship," Tsunoda said. "Performance-wise, [Horner] wants me to be as close to Max as possible," he continued.

"In some races I can help with the strategy but he also promised me in some situations that if I'm able to be in front of Max that he wouldn't necessarily ask me to swap positions and make Max win," he added.

Before thinking about challenging Verstappen or matching his pace, Yuki Tsunoda's primary focus will likely be on delivering steady qualifying and race performances, something that Lawson could not do in his two races.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback