Yuki Tsunoda wins hearts after the Japanese driver and AlphaTauri members cleaned the streets of flooded Faenza

Yuki Tsunoda was recently seen with other AlphaTauri members cleaning the flooded streets in Faenza after the northeastern part of Italy experienced heavy rains and floods. It was recently confirmed that the 2023 F1 Emilia Romagna GP was cancelled due to adverse weather conditions and a massive flood in the Imola region.

Faenza, a city near Imola where the AlphaTauri factory is based, is also flooded and has extremely bad weather conditions at the moment.

The official Twitter account of F1 recently posted two pictures of Yuki Tsunoda with other AlphaTauri employees helping clean the mud and dirt from the streets of Faenza. In the picture, the Japanese driver is seen with a shovel as he removes mud from the streets.

After seeing AlphaTauri's driver clean the streets of Faenza to help the city, hundreds of fans appreciated his gesture and praised him. They stated that Yuki Tsunoda was the driver of the day and praised him wholeheartedly.

Yuki Tsunoda has also been active on social media and sharing several websites and methods for people to donate to the relief organizations that will help Faenza, Imola and other smaller cities that are suffering from the flood.

Yuki Tsunoda on how Franz Tost help him grow as an F1 driver

AlphaTauri team principal Franz Tost will soon retire from the sport after the 2023 F1 season. Yuki Tsunoda has had a great relationship with Tost in the two years he has driven for the Italian team.

Speaking in the Beyond the Grid podcast, the Japanese driver explained how the AlphaTauri's team boss has helped him grow as an F1 driver. He stated that Tost gets angry if a driver makes a silly mistake, but he also supports them through thick and thin and will always be on their side. Tsunoda said:

"Well, if I performed really bad or I did a stupid thing, like crashing into a teammate at Silverstone last year, he won't be happy about it. But at the same time, he always says the points that I have to improve next time."

He added:

"He's always not being too hard. He’s always on the side of the driver, which I really appreciate. That's why I'm able to develop as a driver this much, because if I was feeling too much pressure from him, I don't think I would be able to improve as much because I think he's always supportive. I always enjoy having conversations with him about racing as well."

Tsunoda has mentioned how the team will not feel the same after Franz Tost leaves the Team Principal role after the end of the current season.

