"Zero f*king grip on this tire, what the f**k": Max Verstappen's reaction to his pole lap goes viral

Max Verstappen was quite frustrated with the tire grip in the Q3 session of the 2023 F1 Brazilian GP.

Despite all the complaining, the Red Bull driver was able to stick it in pole position. His rant was quite hilarious to listen to as he was complaining so harshly about the tires but still was quicker than the rest of the field.

When he was about to finish his pole lap, he came on the radio and said:

"Oh, zero f*cking grip on this tire, what the f*ck!"

Verstappen's race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase (GP) stated that other drivers were in the same boat and were complaining about the tires as well. After the Dutchman crossed the line and took the provisional pole, GP informed him about being P1, which shocked the three-time world champion:

"Similar comments around the drivers Max, keep pushing to the end please...Currently P1," GP said.

"That's shocking!" Verstappen replied.

Expand Tweet

Since Max Verstappen's banter on team radio has been quite famous this season, this particular one was even more hilarious to listen to. The clip of the radio conversation instantly went viral on various social media platforms. People joked yet marveled at how Verstappen was able to bag a pole position while not being happy with the tires.

The gap between him and second-placed Charles Leclerc was around three-tenths of a second. The Red Bull star will now start the Brazilian GP on Sunday from P1.

Here are some of the reactions from F1 fans:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Toto Wolff contacted Max Verstappen after the 'Wikipedia' comment for the latter's records

After Max Verstappen broke the record for most consecutive race wins, Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff stated that records are only meant for Wikipedia and nothing else.

The comment created such a massive rift in the F1 space that Wolff contacted Verstappen to confirm that he was okay with it and even explained to the Dutch driver what he meant.

In a conversation with De Telegraaf, the Mercedes boss said:

"I sent Max a message to explain and he was OK with it. If you don't know the context, it seems like I don't recognise such a great record."

He further mentioned former F1 driver, the late Niki Lauda, and stated how he used to look at records as a 'relic of the past' and always looked forward. However, Wolff admitted that the 'Wikipedia' comment was not the most intelligent thing he blurted.

"But the point was that Niki Lauda used to always laugh at records with us. He called it a relic of the past and always looked forward. That's the story behind it, but it wasn't the most intelligent thing I ever said," Wolff stated.

After winning 10 consecutive races in the 2023 F1 season, Max Verstappen failed to secure his 11th win at Singapore and ended up in fifth.