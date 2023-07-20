“Zero pods, only in this case they are horizontal”: F1 fans react to Red Bull Racing’s new upgrades

Red Bull has confirmed that it has brought new upgrades to Hungary that would increase their speed by two tenths of a second per lap. Even though they seem untouchable, this new upgrade will make the RB19 even faster than it already is.

Red Bull will have new bodywork at the Hungaroring, with noticeable alterations to the sidepods that "should be visible to the naked eye," according to Auto Motor und Sport. This new upgrade will give Red Bull the boost it needs to create an even greater gap on track.

F1 fans hilariously reacted to the new upgrades that can make Max Verstappen drive past even faster.

Testing out new upgrades for Red Bull at Hungaroring will be a challenge. The circuit is a tighter one with a lot of low and high speed corners than Silverstone, which is a wide circuit and has a lot of high speed corners.

Daniel Ricciardo must prove his worth for the second Red Bull seat for the 2025 season

Daniel Ricciardo has been in the headlines for the past week as he returns to the grid as an AlphaTauri driver alongside Yuki Tsunoda. Ricciardo is replacing the Dutch driver, Nyck de Vries, at the Hungarian Grand Prix until the end of the 2023 season.

For Ricciardo, this seat will be a true test to see if he is worthy of the second Red Bull seat, which is currently occupied by Sergio Perez.

Team Principal, Christian Horner believes that if Ricciardo performs well in the sister team, he might as well drive for Red Bull Racing in 2025.

"Obviously, our drivers are going to be Max [Verstappen] and Checo again next year, but it's always good to have talent in reserve. And I think Daniel is viewing AlphaTauri, he firmly wants to be pitching for that 2025 Red Bull seat," Christian Horner said in F1 Nation Podcast.

During last week's Silverstone tyre test, when the Australian driver had his first trip in Red Bull's RB19, impressed by his performance and speed, Ricciardo was given the AlphaTauri seat for the remainder of the season, according to Horner.

Ricciardo has eight career wins out of which seven of his victories is with RedBull Racing.