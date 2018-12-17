Nick Heidfeld's views on Formula E and what's interesting about it

Formula e Grand Prix of Hong Kong

In the 2000s, one of the more familiar faces on the grid was a young promising driver from Germany. He would make his name driving for BMW, a former player in the tectonic world of Formula 1 racing.

He wouldn't be a successful racer, so to speak.

He wouldn't go on to win a race, let alone a world championship. But still, there was something refined and utterly compelling about Nick Heidfeld that would endear him to fans of F1 racing.

With 13 podiums, 2 fastest laps, 1 pole position, the German driver, most remembered for his BMW Sauber would make a name for himself for being a committed workhorse, alas, one who couldn't go the long distance in the competitive terrain of F1 racing.

The 2011 Malaysian Grand Prix would be Heidfeld's last ever F1 podium and after spending stints with multiple racing outfits- Sauber, Jordan, BMW, Lotus- he'd call time on his F1 career and switch to a version of racing which wasn't about sound and breakneck speeds.

It has to be said, ever since making his memorable debut in 2014, it is Formula Electric (not F1) which has truly given the experienced motor-racing driver his true meaning or standing in the sport.

The driver, currently associated with Mahindra Racing, recently opened up about his views on the electric version of the sport and what is it about this format of the competition that makes it work for the German?

"In Formula E, it's not certain who will win the race beforehand," said Mahindra Racing's Nick Heidfeld, taking a not-so-subtle dig at Formula 1."

FIA World Endurance Championship - Six Hours of Silverstone

The very fact that there's an unprecedented uncertainty regarding the nature of the contest that prohibits conjecture to define results makes it interesting according to Heidfeld, who's previously raced with Venturi upon beginning with Formula Electric.

That in the past four years, there've been four different winners only goes to prove that Nick's assertion regarding Formula Electric's thrills isn't based on a self-manufactured analysis.

In fact, it could be said that Formula Electric is, at least, at this point in time, a hugely polarised version of motor-racing. It's got its fair share of critics as well as admirers.

Classicists, who love a fast Grand Prix car and the ravaging sound from a Formula 1 engine cannot be blamed for critiquing a version of the sport that's rather sedating. But at the same time, that teams like Audi, BMW, Jaguar are all associated with this version of the competition offers a compelling reason why it ticks for some.

On top of that, the cars work on a different aerodynamic handling level altogether- don't they?

Apart from the fact that Formula Electric is becoming a den for the retired F1 guys; Nico Rosberg is invested in it, Felipe Massa has just made his debut, it's also worthwhile to mention that even Hollywood has found some interest in the format, with none other than, Leonardo di Caprio having bought a stake in Venturi.

Firstpost.com recently noted an interesting facet about racing in Formula Electric that makes it rather thrilling:

Each team has a standard chassis and battery while they are allowed to use their own powertrain.

