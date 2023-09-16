Nico Hulkenberg expecting a multiple pitstop race in abrasive Singapore track

Nico Hulkenberg hopes for multiple safety cars during the 2023 Singapore Grand Prix at the Marina Bay circuit. Speaking ahead of the Asian night race, the German felt the street circuit could favor them more than others on the calendar.

In Monza, the Haas team had their most dismal weekend of the season. The bumpy and abrasive surface of the circuit, along with the low downforce characteristic, did not play into their favor.

Nico Hulkenberg finished 17th and Kevin Magnussen finished 18th in the Italian GP. At the moment, they are eighth in the constructor’s championship, and a good result in Singapore could help them catch up with Williams, who are ten points ahead.

Asked by Sportskeeeda to outline his expectations going into the Singapore GP weekend, Nico Hulkenberg said:

“One stop, two stop, three stop, please some safety cars so that we can breathe and recover. Obviously high downforce circuit, street circuit, more low speed dominated and that is definitely in the, favors us.”

Asked about closing the gap to Williams in the constructor’s championship, he replied:

“I like the optimism, sounds good. Yeah its true, there are a lot of points still to be awarded and to be scored. Obviously Monza wasn’t pretty, it was bad and difficult but I think that was and will be the worst race we’re going to see for the rest of the season."

He continued:

"I’m more optimistic for here, Suzuka maybe a bit more difficult again but the rest of it should be fairly ok. Obviously in Austin we have an early Christmas present that gives us some performance."

Speaking about the upgrade on their car, Nico Hulkenberg said:

“I think just more performance helps in every respect, in every sense. More performance means more downforce, which means less sliding which means less problems on Sunday. It’s a very simple calculation.”

Outlining his expectations as he spoke to the media, including Sportskeeda, Nico Hulkenberg felt the Singapore GP circuit could favor their team more than the last race circuit. He felt the high downforce characteristics of the circuit suited their car, and they were optimistic about the weekend.

He felt the Suzuka circuit in Japan could pose a few challenges, but the rest of the remaining races on the calendar could be easier. The German revealed getting upgrades for the Austin GP, which is one of the home races for the American team.

According to Nico Hulkenberg, the upgrades could improve their package and help them finish slightly higher in the standings in the closing rounds of the 2023 championship. The German feels it could help their car slide less and improve their overall performance.

Nico Hulkenberg feels the Singapore GP circuit could be less physical after the tweaks made to its layout

While the changes made to the Marina Bay circuit are not ideal, Nico Hulkenberg felt that the tweaked track layout could make the track less physically demanding to drive.

The German driver felt it was something the Singaporean government brought into effect due to the development they wanted to do around the area. He felt the final four corners were challenging, but the tweaks make them easier to approach.

Asked for his opinion on the tweaks to the track layout, Nico Hulkenberg said:

“Not keen. I mean it is what it is. It was due to the government here in the city. They have reasons, they want to develop the area, change some things. Makes it obviously a faster lap, more straight so bit less physical for drivers. Because those four corners, they were quite intense towards the end of the lap, you know where the tyre there is usually overheating by then. I’m curious to see how the new layout feels tomorrow.”

He added:

“It feels definitely a little less intense, its a few seconds straight line rather than grip limited zones and walls where you really tip toeing with the cars and the walls. Could change a little bit but it’s still going to be a walk in the park.”

The 2023 Singapore GP circuit will feature a shortened layout compared to previous years, where the circuit had four corners lesser. Despite the challenges of the heat and humidity, Nico Hullkenberg felt the circuit would be easier than before but not as physically challenging as it used to be in the past.

The Haas driver has always been agile around the street circuit, and the night race remains one of his favorites. Placed fourteenth in the driver’s standings, the German has scored the majority of the team’s points in the races completed so far.