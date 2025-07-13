"No, Toto, I don't access my emails during a race": When Michael Masi responded to Mercedes boss after Lewis Hamilton's clash with Max Verstappen

Michael Masi became the center of attention after Lewis Hamilton collided with Max Verstappen at the 2021 British Grand Prix. Members from both the Mercedes and Red Bull pit walls were contacting the race director, as Masi had to tell Toto Wolff that he did not access his emails during a race.

Christian Horner and Wolff were both in Masi's ear following the infamous incident between Hamilton and Verstappen at the 2021 British GP. The two shared their team's perspectives, while Masi clarified that the incident was being investigated by the stewards.

Wolff sent an email to Masi during this moment, which he claimed contained diagrams showing where both cars were going during the moment.

"Michael I just sent you an email, with the diagrams where the cars should be. Did you receive that?", said Toto Wolff.

"No Toto, I don't access my emails during a race deliberately because I concentrate on the race," replied Michael Masi.

Wolff then replied saying the email should be read as it is relevant to the race.

"Yeah then, but you should maybe look at this because it is something with the rules."

In the end, Lewis Hamilton was handed a 10-second time penalty by the stewards for causing a collision. The Briton still went on to win the race, meaning he benefited from a 25-point swing in the championship. The Red Bull camp famously expressed its displeasure over the severity of the penalty.

Michael Masi's time as the race director came to an end following the controversial incidents that occurred during the 2021 Abu Dhabi GP, which handed Max Verstappen the title. The FIA also mandated that team pit walls would not be able to directly contact the race director from 2022 onwards, in order to avoid pressuring tactics.

What Lewis Hamilton said about his move on Max Verstappen during the 2021 British GP

Lewis Hamilton after winning the 2021 British Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Lewis Hamilton reaffirmed his faith in his racing ability, saying that he would make the exact move again if he had to, following the incident with Max Verstappen at the 2021 British GP. The seven-time world champion also mentioned that his experience in F1 "speaks for a lot".

After mentioning that he gave Verstappen a call to check if he was okay following the accident, Hamilton explained his thoughts on the move.

"In terms of the move, I would do it exactly the way I did it last time," said Hamilton. [via F1.com]

"In terms of how I’ve reviewed it and analyzed from all my experience, and my experience obviously with over the years speaks for a lot, I wouldn’t change it," he added.

Hamilton also said that he would not be "bullied" by Verstappen. The Dutchman labeled Hamilton's celebrations after the race win as "disrespectful" and "unsportsmanlike" via his social media. The Red Bull driver had suffered a 50G impact, and ended up in hospital as a result of the shunt.

