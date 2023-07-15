“Nobody’s interested, nobody’s selling”: F1 teams don't even want to talk as Mario Andretti pushes for a team on the grid

It is known to many that Mario and Michael Andretti are trying to get into F1 as a team from 2026. There is going to be a massive change in power unit regulations that is luring many automotive giants in the sport like Audi, Honda, etc.

However, all these manufacturers are planning to acquire any one of the existing teams on the grid. On the other hand, Andretti is trying to create a brand new 11th team on the grid, which is a bit more tricky.

This is because every other existing team is not allowing the FIA to add a new one, which will potentially dilute the prize pool of the sport even further.

Though there was another way for Andretti to get into F1 by acquiring an existing team, Michael Andretti recently explained how none of the teams are interested in it. Speaking to the media at the Extreme E Island X-Prix in Sardinia, he said (via thedrive.com):

“We’ve tried—nobody’s interested, nobody’s selling. You go there and they're not even interested in talking. I've been there, done that—not happening."

FormulaPassion.it Andretti: "I don't blame the teams, they have to look around to be competitive. It's a very expensive sport. There are many things to do and there is a lot of commitment from each team."

However, Andretti understands the team's perspective and how they would first see their own profit in the partnership and observe whether they would be competitive enough or not. He concluded:

"I don’t blame the teams. They all are going to look at it for themselves, because that’s what they need to do to be competitive."

It is not looking too good for Andretti as there does not seem to be any open doors in F1 for them. Only time will tell whether they will get an opportunity to enter the sport as a team or not.

Max Verstappen wants Red Bull to keep dominating F1

Though not many fans would love it if Red Bull and Max Verstappen kept dominating F1 for several years, the Dutchman wants his team to aim for exactly that.

Speaking in an exclusive interview for Channel 4, he said:

"We all had a bit of a rough time. I mean, they had four years of great success with Seb [Vettel] and then were going through a bit of a rough patch but we never gave up and we kept pushing to be back on top. We are, of course, on top at the moment but now we want to stay there because we know how it feels when you're not on top".

As of now, Red Bull is comfortably leading the constructors' championship, while Verstappen is leading the drivers' championship in F1.