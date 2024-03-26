Max Verstappen might be looking at a new teammate in Fernando Alonso alongside him in 2025. That's the view of Ralf Schumacher, who reported on rumors in the paddock that the Spaniard is someone who is at the top of the list for Red Bull.

The position next to Max Verstappen has been a contentious one for a while now with Sergio Perez failing to perform at a good enough level in 2023. The Mexican's contract expires at the end of the season and hence there are multiple drivers in the running for a position at Red Bull as his replacement. Daniel Ricciardo was one of the names touted by many when he was picked up off the bench and placed at AlphaTauri in 2023.

That name has certainly died down in 2024, with Daniel Ricciardo not having a great start to the season but rumors have picked up about Fernando Alonso being a probable candidate. Talking to Sky Germany, Ralf Schumacher shared that it's not only Max Verstappen who could be looking at an alternative as Red Bull is also eyeing the Spaniard. He said:

“Not only Max, but also the team is thinking about an alternative, and there are now completely new rumours. Christian Horner has always been a very, very big fan of Fernando Alonso. Apparently there are big intentions in the background to bring Fernando Alonso into the cockpit next year to have another strong driver if Max Verstappen leaves the team.”

Fernando Alonso eyeing the seat alongside Max Verstappen

Ralf Schumacher also felt that the Spaniard was eyeing the seat alongside Max Verstappen. His current contract with Aston Martin expires at the end of the season. He hasn't signed an extension with the team and has been cryptic in his responses about his future in a manner similar to someone still weighing his options.

Talking about the Spaniard's candidature, Schumacher said:

“If Fernando Alonso were to get to Red Bull at the end of his career, and in a car with which he can win, Alonso would obviously want that. And you saw what Alonso did again at the weekend, how fast he was, how he prevented George Russell from overtaking him, I think he knows what he wants and he would fit in well."

He added:

“And of course, you have to say today you need experienced people, you have to win from the outset. Especially at Red Bull, this is something very, very important and I think Fernando Alonso would be a good alternative.”

An Alonso-Verstappen pair would be amazing for F1 as it would bring two very eccentric and elite talents on board. It would also offer compelling viewing as compared to having Sergio Perez in the second seat.