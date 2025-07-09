"Nothing remains still": When Christian Horner spoke on Red Bull's future in F1 amid Max Verstappen dominance

Christian Horner, who has led the charge of Red Bull since 2005, was recently sacked by the outfit. Horner was at the helm of the team from the very beginning, and in line with Max Verstappen's dominant years in F1 from 2021 onwards and Red Bull's future in F1 (amid its growing dominance), the former made a 'nothing remains still' remark back in 2023.

Max Verstappen won his maiden drivers' championship in 2021 (turbo-hybrid era) in a nail-biting last-lap showdown at the Abu Dhabi GP. Since then, he has won three more titles (ground-effect era), with his dominant campaign coming in 2023. In that year, the prolific Dutchman secured an ultra-impressive 19 Grand Prix wins.

After the end of the 2023 F1 season, Christian Horner had an interaction with MotorsInside, and added the following:

"There is a subtle change in the rule, but I think nothing remains still. We have seen competitors getting closer on different sites and I'm sure the concepts will converge. I don't think we will be able to repeat the season we had, but I hope we can learn from the RB19 and apply them to the next version, and offer a car with which we can defend the title."

From 2021 onwards, Red Bull has won two Constructors' Championships and four Drivers' Championships. Max Verstappen won all four drivers' titles from 2021 onwards.

Other than this, under Christian Horner's reign, the outfit's successful years were from 2010 - 2013. During this time, they secured four Constructors' Championships and four Drivers' Championships. Back then, the outfit's star driver was the four-time world champion, Sebastian Vettel.

Christian Horner's take on winning 21 races in 2023 F1 season

While Christian Horner gave his take on Red Bull's future in F1 in 2023, via the same conversation, he also took the time to share his thoughts on his team's dominant 2023 season.

As discussed above, Max Verstappen won 19 Grand Prix out of the possible 22 in 2023. Two were secured by Verstappen's then-Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez, and a solitary victory went the way of the then-Ferrari driver, Carlos Sainz.

In line with Red Bull's dominant 2023 season, Horner said the following:

"Winning 21 out of 22 races is madness. For Max, having led over 1000 laps, winning 19 races, breaking McLaren's 1988 record, surpassing Sebastian Vettel's 2013 record, the victory ratio. [...] This car will certainly go down in history for a considerable period of time as the most titled car in Formula 1 history."

Red Bull is one of the most successful teams in the pinnacle of motorsport. Moreover, for much of the success that the outfit has amassed so far, a huge amount of credit goes to their now-ex team principal, Christian Horner. The Brit has been replaced by the Racing Bulls boss Laurent Mekies at Red Bull.

