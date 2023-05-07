Old Master Fernando Alonso predicts when Max Verstappen will catch up with the Aston Martin driver in the Miami GP

Fernando Alonso has given his prediction on when Max Verstappen will overtake him to take the second position in the Miami GP. After getting his prediction right in the Saudi Arabian GP, the veteran driver is once again at it with his bold prophecy.

Fernando Alonso starts on the front row alongside pole-sitter Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen starts ninth for Sunday's race, after being unable to set a time in Q3. With seven drivers between Alonso and Verstappen, the former expects the defending champion to grab second place by lap 25.

Speaking to Sky Sports in an interview after Saturday's qualifying session, the 41-year-old candidly replied with a smile:

"Lap... let me guess... In which position Max [starts]?..... He's ninth, Lap 25."

RBR Daily @RedBullUpdates



Alonso : "In which position is he in?"

Interviewer: "He is ninth!"

Alonso: "Lap 25 (winks)"



Visionary Alonso is at it again after he got it right at Jeddah

📽️ | Alonso has predicted the lap number where he expects to see Max in his mirrorsAlonso : "In which position is he in?"Interviewer: "He is ninth!"Alonso: "Lap 25 (winks)"Visionary Alonso is at it again after he got it right at Jeddah 📽️ | Alonso has predicted the lap number where he expects to see Max in his mirrors 👀Alonso : "In which position is he in?"Interviewer: "He is ninth!"Alonso: "Lap 25 (winks)"Visionary Alonso is at it again after he got it right at Jeddah 🔮https://t.co/GfOXNNEoqi

Fernando Alonso had previously predicted the same at Jeddah when starting second with Verstappen in 15th. His prophecy came true as the Red Bull driver overtook him on Lap 25. In the 57-lap Miami GP, Verstappen will be on the hunt for the lead halfway into the race according to the Spaniard.

Max Verstappen was the quickest driver on the grid at Miami until his luck spiraled down in the final qualifying session. In his first run in Q3, he didn't set a time as he abandoned the lap after losing time in the first sector. In the final few minutes, Charles Leclerc's crash red-flagged the session, and the Dutchman had to settle for ninth as he was unable to complete his final run.

Sergio Perez and Fernando Alonso qualified on the front row after setting quick times in the first runs. However, Verstappen is in great company as Lewis Hamilton starts the race in 13th position. While Hamilton's fortunes might not change in the race as well, the reigning champion will be aiming for at least a runner-up finish on Sunday.

"Aston Martin changed everything for me"- Fernando Alonso speaks of his team in high regard

F1 Grand Prix of Miami

Fernando Alonso has heaped praise on Aston Martin for giving him a competitive car. Making his F1 comeback in 2021 with Alpine, his two-year stint with the French team didn't yield the desired result.

After switching teams over the winter the 41-year-old appears to be revitalized driving the competitive AMR23. He said in the parc-ferme interview:

"I think I have been always motivated. I have been always working hard but I didn't have the team believing on my performance and my ability to set up the car as well and move forward. And also, I never had as fast car as I have now so. I didn't change anything but Aston Martin changed everything for me".

In the green overalls of the Silverstone outfit, the Spaniard is hoping to fight for his third title in the coming years.

Poll : 0 votes