Pierre Gasly gets another shot at a top team after Red Bull failure, but will he succeed?

Pierre Gasly will be driving for Alpine in the upcoming season of Formula 1 and breaking off from Red Bull for the first time in his F1 career. While this is a big shot for the Frenchman, there is a lot that needs to be accounted for.

Though driving for Alpine would arguably be better than driving for AlphaTauri, with whom he has been for most of his career, a lot will depend on Gasly himself. This is not the first time he will be offered a seat in a much more competitive team than the one he was previously racing with.

Pierre Gasly's stint with Red Bull

Red Bull had a hand over Pierre Gasly's early career, guiding him to his first-ever F1 seat. Racing for Super Formula in 2017, he was called by the team mid-season to replace Daniil Kvyat in Toro Rosso.

Gasly got to race five times in the season before driving a complete season for them in 2018. He managed 29 points, with a P4 finish as his best result. The Frenchman was then promoted to Red Bull's driver for the 2019 season to replace Daniel Ricciardo, who had left for Renault.

However, his time with the senior team was limited to 12 races.

Pierre Gasly in the Red Bull cockpit at the F1 Grand Prix of Hungary at Hungaroring on August 02, 2019 in Budapest, Hungary. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

Gasly's performance with Red Bull wasn't nearly as impressive as his stint with Toro Rosso. He was demoted to the junior team ahead of the Belgian Grand Prix in the same season as the team felt that he needed to 'realize the potential' of the car.

Gasly's second stint with Toro Rosso (AlphaTauri) and first victory

Pierre Gasly's second stint with Toro Rosso, known as AlphaTauri from 2020, was much more successful than the previous one. The 2020 Italian Grand Prix witnessed him cross the checkered flag first to clinch his first-ever race win. It remains his only victory so far.

Race winner Pierre Gasly of France and Scuderia AlphaTauri celebrates on the podium during the F1 Grand Prix of Italy at Autodromo di Monza on September 06, 2020 in Monza, Italy. (Photo by Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images)

The 2021 season was decent for him, too, but the following campaign didn't go too well. The new regulations pulled many teams back, and AlphaTauri was one of them. It also marked his final season with the team, as he was called up by Alpine to replace Fernando Alonso for the upcoming 2023 season.

Pierre Gasly's target for 2023 with Alpine

Alpine is arguably a much more competitive team than AlphaTauri. They finished fourth in the standings after the 2022 season, right behind Mercedes, topping the mid-field.

Pierre Gasly will be partnering with Esteban Ocon to make an all-French lineup for the France-based team. Gasly previously stated that he is more confident than he was earlier and has 'evolved' a lot since his past stint with Red Bull.

"It feels like it was an eternity ago that I was with Red Bull, and since then, so much has happened, professionally and personally," he said.

"I'm a lot more confident that this is going to be very successful, I have no doubt about it. 2019, even if you think it's only three years ago, I think personally I've evolved a lot."

Pierre Gasly could have a much better shot at grabbing yet another race win and more points in 2023 if Alpine continues to prove competitive enough. The grid will also be looking at several newer faces, posing a new challenge for Gasly this year.

