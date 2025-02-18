"Probably a male stripper": When Daniel Ricciardo left the interviewer stunned by his answer

Former F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo's response of being a male stripper as an alternate career choice left an interviewer stunned in 2019. The former McLaren driver was known for his sense of humor and killer overtakes on the track.

He made a name for himself in the 2010s while racing for Red Bull, where he won seven of his eight victories. The Aussie was always a fan favorite and was arguably the most popular driver on the grid.

Ricciardo's off-track personality was relatable for many fans as he was easygoing and was not too serious about himself when interacting with the media.

During the 2019 season when he was racing for Renault, Daniel Ricciardo was asked in an interview with Moviestar about an alternate career choice in his next job, to which he replied [03:40 onward]:

"Probably a male stripper."

The response left the interviewer stunned who concluded by saying:

"Where? Because I want to see that."

Ricciardo's career took a downturn after leaving Red Bull as he was never able to reclaim the form he showed with the Austrian team. The eight-time F1 race winner ultimately left the sport at the end of the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix when he was dropped by Racing Bulls in favor of Liam Lawson.

Former F1 driver chimes in on Daniel Ricciardo's potential comeback to racing

Former F1 driver David Coulthard has reflected on Daniel Ricciardo's final few years and said (via PlanetF1):

“I think that there’s no question he would be an asset for a Formula One team in terms of personality. But this isn’t a personality contest. It’s a stopwatch contest. You’ve got to acknowledge McLaren didn’t work out, and then the comeback with VCARB didn’t work out either.

"But he has been gifted a period of time in Formula One where the popularity and growth has been such that he’s a celebrity beyond being a driver. I wouldn’t be surprised if he hasn’t already worked out that working within the media space will keep that celebrity. What I would recommend he doesn’t do is think that you can sort of take a year out and then come back and still be as interesting.”

Ricciardo has kept a distance from the media ever since his exit from the sport in Singapore and has not spoken publicly about his desire to return to the track or start a career in punditry as many expect him to.

