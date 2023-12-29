Pundit shares anecdote of Max Verstappen's former boss disclosing two unnamed drivers that don't belong in F1

F1 pundit David Croft recently shared an interesting anecdote about Max Verstappen's former boss, Franz Tost, claiming that there are two drivers on the grid that don't belong in F1. However, Croft chose not to name the drivers as he believes it would be 'unfair' to them.

Tost has been part of the sport ever since the inception of Toro Rosso in 2006. Over the years, he has done a brilliant job of shepherding the talent through Red Bull's sister team.

Under his tutelage, Daniel Ricciardo, Sebastian Vettel, Max Verstappen, and many others made their way through the ranks and achieved great success. However, he will not be on the grid next season as he is taking a step back from the role of leading Red Bull's second team.

In a recent Sky Sports F1 podcast, David Croft was talking about Franz Tost and he discussed a conversation that he had earlier with the Austrian. According to Croft, Tost named two drivers on the F1 grid that do not belong there.

Narrating the anecdote on the podcast, Croft said:

“I had a fabulous exchange with him in the paddock at a race. We were just talking in general, sometimes you could get Franz when he had five or 10 minutes and just chew the cud of Formula 1 and we were talking about drivers. He said, ‘Yeah, every single driver in this paddock deserves to be in this paddock, deserves to be in Formula 1.. except two."

He added:

“I said ‘Really? Two? And who would they be? He said, blah, blah, blah, and blah, blah, blah. I’m not going to name them, but I could not disagree with a word he said about that one. And he then went on to explain absolutely why they really shouldn’t be in Formula 1 at the moment. But I’m not going to tell you who because that will be unfair of those drivers.”

Max Verstappen's former boss' dedication was on display in his last race

David Croft touched on the work ethic of Franz Tost as he talked about how, even in his last race, the team principal was fastidiously working and did not let up. Croft said:

“One of the things that help you understand Franz Tost… I saw on the world feed before the commentary in Abu Dhabi, his last race as he sat down on the pit wall, and he got out his notebook, ready to make a load of notes!"

He added:

“I was like ‘Franz why are you making notes, it’s your last race, just sit back and enjoy it!' What are you going to do with this notebook? Unless he wants to produce a Guenther Steiner epic [book] for next year…”

Many drivers, including Max Verstappen, sent heartfelt messages to Tost for his contribution to their careers as he heads into the next chapter of his life.