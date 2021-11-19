×
Qatar GP: Max Verstappen ahead of Lewis Hamilton again as Valtteri Bottas tops FP2 timesheets

Valtteri Bottas outpaced Lewis Hamilton in FP2 of the Qatar Grand Prix . (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)
Niharika Ghorpade
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Nov 19, 2021 09:36 PM IST
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen went quicker than Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton in the second free practice session of the Qatar Grand Prix on Friday. Hamilton's Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas set the quickest time of the session.

Although Verstappen only managed to clock the third fastest lap, it was enough to outpace his British title challenger by less than a tenth of a second.

Bottas, who set the fastest lap of 1 minute and 23.148 seconds, was followed by Pierre Gasly, who clocked the second fastest time. The smooth, flat track suited the Finn’s aggressive driving style as he outpaced Hamilton by a significant margin.

🏁 END OF FP2 🏁Valtteri Bottas finishes Friday fastest 🚀#QatarGP 🇶🇦 #F1 https://t.co/Fbb6gFWSaq

Bottas was quicker than Gasly by 0.209 seconds and Verstappen by 0.350 seconds. While the gap between Verstappen and Hamilton was marginal, the same cannot be said about the difference in lap times between Bottas and Hamilton.

The Finn outpaced the Brit by 0.422 seconds as the seven-time world champion struggled to nail his racing line around the circuit.

Meanwhile, McLaren's Lando Norris clocked the fifth fastest lap, followed by Aston Martin's Lance Stroll. Alpha Tauri driver Yuki Tsunoda went seventh fastest and was followed by Verstappen's teammate Sergio Perez.

Aston Martin's Sebastian Vettel could only set the ninth fastest time, closely followed by Ferrari's Carlos Sainz who was the 10th fastest driver in FP2.

Lewis Hamilton unable to nail racing line in second free practice session of the Qatar Grand Prix

While Verstappen was plagued by rear-wing issues, Lewis Hamilton slid wide several times and struggled on worn tires.

Due to temperatures dropping from beginning to end of the session and the smooth asphalt, grip levels increased, resulting in faster lap times towards the end.

✨ Max is feeling sparky this evening! ✨#QatarGP 🇶🇦 #F1 https://t.co/fd63yDkuZj

Most drivers opted to acclimatize themselves to the new circuit by getting as much track time and mileage on their cars as possible. Due to the lack of historical data available for the Losail International circuit, it was important for all drivers to stay out on track as much as they could.

Nikita Mazepin was the only driver to sit out the practice session as he suffered chassis damage in FP1.

Due to the smooth tarmac and Pirelli’s hardest compound tyres allocated for the weekend, tyre degradation is expected to be minimal.

Full FP2 Results for F1 Qatar Grand Prix 2021

The full Qatar Grand Prix FP2 full classification is as follows :

POS

NO

DRIVER

CAR

TIME

GAP

LAPS

1

77

Valtteri Bottas

MERCEDES

1:23.148

27

2

10

Pierre Gasly

ALPHATAURI HONDA

1:23.357

+0.209s

27

3

33

Max Verstappen

RED BULL RACING HONDA

1:23.498

+0.350s

20

4

44

Lewis Hamilton

MERCEDES

1:23.570

+0.422s

25

5

4

Lando Norris

MCLAREN MERCEDES

1:23.632

+0.484s

24

6

18

Lance Stroll

ASTON MARTIN MERCEDES

1:23.705

+0.557s

26

7

22

Yuki Tsunoda

ALPHATAURI HONDA

1:23.735

+0.587s

28

8

11

Sergio Perez

RED BULL RACING HONDA

1:23.787

+0.639s

20

9

5

Sebastian Vettel

ASTON MARTIN MERCEDES

1:24.020

+0.872s

27

10

55

Carlos Sainz

FERRARI

1:24.033

+0.885s

28

11

31

Esteban Ocon

ALPINE RENAULT

1:24.041

+0.893s

29

12

14

Fernando Alonso

ALPINE RENAULT

1:24.056

+0.908s

25

13

16

Charles Leclerc

FERRARI

1:24.095

+0.947s

23

14

3

Daniel Ricciardo

MCLAREN MERCEDES

1:24.135

+0.987s

24

15

7

Kimi Räikkönen

ALFA ROMEO RACING FERRARI

1:24.631

+1.483s

26

16

63

George Russell

WILLIAMS MERCEDES

1:24.954

+1.806s

27

17

99

Antonio Giovinazzi

ALFA ROMEO RACING FERRARI

1:25.072

+1.924s

23

18

6

Nicholas Latifi

WILLIAMS MERCEDES

1:25.209

+2.061s

28

19

47

Mick Schumacher

HAAS FERRARI

1:25.575

+2.427s

27

Edited by Arvind Sriram
