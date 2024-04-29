Ranked: Pole positions by Red Bull drivers from most to least

Red Bull is enjoying one of their most dominant periods in F1 as they recently claimed their 100th pole position at the Chinese GP.

The Austrian team became the sixth outfit in F1's history to achieve this feat after Ferrari, McLaren, Mercedes, Williams, and Lotus. However, unlike the other teams on the list, Red Bull has only had five drivers to claim the pole position in their history.

Below is the list of the pole positions by Red Bull drivers from most to least:

#1 Sebastian Vettel- 44 pole positions for Red Bull

Sebastian Vettel enjoyed his most dominant period in the sport from 2010 to 2013 with the Milton Keynes-based outfit as he claimed 38 wins and 44 pole positions during his time with them.

He was the first driver to lead the team at the front of the grid and get the pole position at the 2009 Chinese GP.

#2 Max Verstappen- 37 pole positions

Max Verstappen has achieved every pole position and race win with the reigning world champions since joining them at the 2016 Spanish GP.

He got their most recent pole in China taking his tally to 37, with his first pole position coming at the 2019 Hungarian GP.

#3 Mark Webber- 13 pole positions

Mark Webber remains one of the most successful Aussie drivers in F1 history with 9 race wins and 13 pole positions, with his first pole position and win coming at the 2009 German GP.

He was able to get the last hurrah of his career as he claimed the pole position at the penultimate race of his career in the 2013 Abu Dhabi GP.

#4 Daniel Ricciardo- 3 pole positions

Despite being one of Red Bull's quickest drivers in their history, Daniel Ricciardo was only able to record three pole positions in his time with them.

His first pole position came at the 2016 Monaco GP, followed by his second pole at the same place in 2018 and another in Mexico in the same year.

#5 Sergio Perez- 3 pole positions

Sergio Perez has had a solid career at the Austrian team as he has got five race wins to his name along with three positions since joining them in 2021.

He got his first pole position with the team in Saudi Arabia in 2022 and followed it up with another pole next season at the same venue alongside Miami in 2023.