Ranking Lewis Hamilton's worst crashes in the 2021 F1 season

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen have been battling for the 2021 F1 championship all season long. The Briton is going for an unprecedented eighth world title while Verstappen is just trying to win his first, and currently leads the 36-year-old veteran by eight points with two races left.

The ongoing season is the first since 2016 to be fought within such tight margins, as Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes have been fairly dominant over the years. This year, however, 24-year old Red Bull ace Max Verstappen has a car that's nearly on par with the Silver Arrows and is giving the seven-time world champion a run for his money.

Consequently, there have been some controversial incidents between the two teams and drivers throughout the season.

Ranking Lewis Hamilton's worst crashes so far this season

In an attempt to better understand Lewis Hamilton's position and consistency this season, it is important to look at his worst crashes so far.

#3 Brushing against the barriers in Q3 at the Monaco Grand Prix

The 2021 Monaco Grand Prix saw Verstappen take his maiden title win and lead the world championship for the first time in his career. The Dutchman qualified second on Saturday but soon got promoted to pole, as fastest lap holder Charles Leclerc had to retire the car moments before the start of the race.

Hamilton struggled for pace through both Q1 and Q2, and just when it seemed like his final Q3 lap would be an improvement, he brushed against a barrier. As commentator Martin Brundle pointed out, even a minor scrape of that kind can shave off 0.3s, which can be the difference between a front and mid-row start.

The Briton could only manage to go seventh-fastest overall and was unable to make up any positions during the race.

#2 Crash in pit lane during Q3 at the Russian Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton crashed into a wall near pit lane entry at the Sochi Autodrome in Russia. The rainy conditions made it difficult for teams to find the right tire for attempting their fastest laps.

The Briton had secured provisional pole position on Intermediate tires when the team made the call to switch to slicks as the track started to dry up. However, Hamilton was a bit throttle-happy at pit entry and hit the wall, breaking his front wing.

The seven-time world champion was then unable to set another lap, dropping down to fourth after a shocking Q3 saw the unlikely trio of Lando Norris, Carlos Sainz and George Russell become the top-three qualifiers.

#1 Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen crash at Italian Grand Prix

In perhaps what is second only to the huge crash at the British Grand Prix, the two championship protagonists collided with each other at the Italian Grand Prix at Monza. The two drivers crashed out on Lap 26 in dramatic fashion as Verstappen's Red Bull ended up perched atop the Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton, narrowly missing the latter's head thanks to the "Halo" fitted on modern F1 cars.

The crash beached both cars in the gravel and resulted in a double-DNF for Hamilton and Verstappen.

