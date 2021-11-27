Ranking Max Verstappen's best races in the 2021 F1 season

Max Verstappen has put together a stellar season in 2021 and is the reason behind him leading the championship by eight points with just two races left. This is the first time in his career that the Dutchman has had the opportunity to drive a car capable of winning the championship, and he has made the most of the opportunity.

One thing that has stood out has been his ability to perform at a very high level without having any off days. In this article, we look at his top three races this season.

Ranking Max Verstappen's best races in the F1 2021 season

#1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

To understand Max Verstappen's performance at Imola, one has to understand the context. Imola was the second race of a season where Red Bull appeared to have the best car during pre-season testing. Regardless, it was Lewis Hamilton in his Mercedes and not Verstappen who would win the first race of the season.

At Imola, Mercedes appeared to have the better car again as Hamilton picked up yet another pole position while Verstappen was out-qualified even by teammate Sergio Perez. Mercedes had all the momentum on its side and even to the pundits, it seemed a foregone conclusion that the Silver Arrows would once again walk the title.

That's why when Max Verstappen jumped Hamilton at the start of the race and drove a better race than his rival, it solidified Red Bull's position as a genuine contender for the 2021 title.

#2 United States Grand Prix

The United States Grand Prix was expected to be a Hamilton walkover. That was precisely why Mercedes, as well as the rest of the paddock, were surprised when it began to appear that Red Bull and Max Verstappen might have the edge instead. The point was driven home further after Verstappen qualified his Red Bull on pole position.

During the race, however, the Briton was able to jump the Dutchman at the start, triggering a rather aggressive strategy from Red Bull as they substantially shortened their first stint.

It soon became clear that Verstappen had a slightly slower car on Hard tires compared to Lewis Hamilton. When Hamilton stopped for the second time and emerged with tires that were much fresher than the Dutchman's, it was just a matter of time before the Briton closed down the nine-second gap and made a move for the lead, or so it seemed.

Verstappen, however, had different ideas as he extracted every ounce of grip from the second set of Pirelli Hard tires and successfully held off the charging Mercedes.

#3 Dutch Grand Prix

Although a home Grand Prix provides great support to the drivers, it also comes with a fair amount of pressure. The PR obligations and fan expectations can get to a driver.

Dutch fans are known for their exuberance and support. Prior to the Dutch Grand Prix, the "Sea of Orange" at venues near Holland, such as Spa Francorchamps, was always a sight to see.

For Max Verstappen at the Dutch Grand Prix, there was an added element of him being a championship contender as well, the first from his country to do so.

However, his fans had nothing to worry about. Despite the tremendous pressure of having both Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas snapping at his heels throughout the race, Max Verstappen was able to win the race, sending the Sea of Orange overflowing on to the track in celebration of their local hero.

