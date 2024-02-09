Red Bull insiders do not expect Christian Horner to survive in his role: Reports

In what appear to be ominous signs for Christian Horner, the Red Bull boss might not be able to survive in his role as team principal. Horner has been the man who built the team from scratch ever since it debuted in 2005. Since then, he has led Red Bull with Helmut Marko by his side as the team's special advisor.

Horner's career arguably peaked in 2023 when Red Bull dominated the championship in an unprecedented manner by winning 21 of the 22 races. The future looked great, with the team primed to dominate in 2024 as well. Having said that, in what was a surprise for many, news broke earlier in the week of an internal investigation against Horner.

While the nature of the complaint is not really clear, reports have suggested multiple theories, including Horner's aggressive management style as well as his inappropriate behavior with a female colleague. With the official hearing on Friday, speculation has been rife over what one can expect to be the outcome. BBC Sport's Andrew Benson reports that Red Bull insiders think Horner cannot survive in his role with the team.

According to Benson, if Horner is removed, the position could go to Oliver Mintzlaff, Red Bull's chief executive officer of corporate projects with oversight of F1.

"Many insiders who have discussed the situation with BBC Sport do not expect him to survive in his role. However, Horner is a powerful and influential man, both inside Red Bull and within F1, and it remains to be seen whether this will lead to his downfall. Whichever way the hearing on Friday goes, major questions now revolve around Red Bull," the report states.

"If Horner is removed from his position, either by being sacked or resigning, sources say he would be replaced by an executive from the Austrian side of Red Bull," it added. Could that be Oliver Mintzlaff, former head of RB Leipzig football team and, since co-founder Dietrich Mateschitz's death in October 2022, chief executive officer of corporate projects with oversight of F1?"

Christian Horner's loss would have a huge impact on Red Bull and F1

Horner's stint in F1 with the Austria-based team has certainly helped the man rise to a different level in the sport. In the eyes of many, Horner is considered as one of the greatest team principals of all time. The man has taken a team, that was not really taken seriously by many, and turned it into a winning juggernaut.

He has also become one of the most recognizable faces in F1 over this time as he was only 30 when he became team principal. There are still questions that need to be answered in terms of what exactly the incident was and if that was sufficient to punish Horner in this manner, if he is indeed punished.

The magnifying lens would be out as everyone tries to find out whether the potential termination was more or less political in nature or the incidents indeed played a role.

It's hard to predict right now to predict the outcome as we wait with bated breath.