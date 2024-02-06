Red Bull boss Christian Horner's 'aggressive management style' reportedly the reason behind the internal investigation

In the latest development in the controversy that has engulfed F1 even before the season has begun, Red Bull boss Christian Horner is being investigated after a complaint was made about his aggressive management style. The last few days have been a whirlwind in the world of Formula 1.

It all began with F1 rejecting Andretti's bid to be the 11th team on the grid. It was followed by the announcement of arguably the biggest driver signing in the sport's history as Lewis Hamilton decided to move to Ferrari and ditch Mercedes after the 2024 F1 season is over. Once the euphoria from the Hamilton announcement had started to wane, the sport has been struck with another major controversy.

In a report that was first published by a Dutch daily De Telegraaf, it was reported that Red Bull boss Christian Horner was being investigated for allegedly a complaint raised against him. The investigation was not started by the racing team but by the brand itself and it has led to a whirlwind of speculation.

Throughout the day there have been quite a few theories floating around, with German media outlet BILD claiming that the Red Bull boss Christian Horner had allegedly sent photos to an employee and was being investigated for 'cross-border' behavior.

Now, in another conflicting story, the Associated Press has reported that the complaint is allegedly for the Red Bull boss Christian Horner's aggressive management style.

Red Bull intimates about the investigation against Christian Horner

The Austrian brand made it a point to inform the media about the internal investigation of Horner. Red Bull's statement read:

"After being made aware of certain recent allegations, the company launched an independent investigation," Red Bull said in a statement.

"This process, which is already under way, is being carried out by an external specialist barrister. The company takes these matters extremely seriously and the investigation will be completed as soon as practically possible. It would not be appropriate to comment further at this time," it added.

Red Bull had a brilliant 2023 season in which the team only lost one race in the entire year. Lead driver Max Verstappen was instrumental behind the auccess and he was given the credit for that as well.

This entire scandal is surely going to have a few interesting takeaways as the F1 world continues to come to terms with what's going on.