Red Bull boss on Max Verstappen's strongest assets 'that drives and motivates the team internally'

Red Bull boss Christian Horner feels that Max Verstappen's strongest assets that drive and motivate the team internally are the ability to adapt and extract the maximum out of the car. The Dutch driver joined F1 in 2015 as a Torro Rosso driver and has since then made incremental improvements and strides up the grid.

After a year with Torro Rosso, he was moved to Red Bull mid-season in 2016 where he won on his first-ever race with the team. After years of learning and maturing with the team and evolving into a complete package, Max Verstappen clinched the opportunity to be a world champion in 2021.

After an intense battle with Lewis Hamilton, the Dutch driver came out on top in the end. The 2022 and 2023 F1 seasons have been one-sided dominance. Max Verstappen has cruised to his second and third titles without much of a challenge. When questioned about his driver by the media including Racingnews365 on what were the strongest assets of Max, Red Bull boss Christian Horner focussed on the ability to extract everything from the car every time. He said:

"The ability to adapt and extract the most out of a car, and the confidence he has in himself and the belief and the determination that he has. You see it time and time again, whether it is on an out-lap, whether it is on an in-lap or the first lap of FP1 where there are changing conditions, the ability to adapt and be at one with the car is beyond anything we've ever seen before."

He added:

"He doesn't leave anything on the table, and he wants it all. That drives and motivates the team internally and he is relentless in terms of his pursuit of performance."

He wants to dominate: Horner on Max Verstappen

Talking about his driver Horner expanded and said that Max Verstappen did not just want to win in F1, he wanted to dominate the sport, just like he has been doing in the last couple of years.

Talking about the hallmark of what makes Max an exceptional talent, Horner said,

"He just doesn't want to win, he wants to dominate. You see that in any great sportsperson, their pursuit of excellence and to dominate is a hallmark of what makes him such an exceptional talent."

Verstappen will be looking forward to the 2024 F1 season as he looks forward to contend for his fourth title.