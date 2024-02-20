Red Bull chief Helmut Marko comments on the ongoing Christian Horner internal investigation

Red Bull chief advisor Helmut Marko has commented on the ongoing Christian Horner internal investigation and commended the job done by the Austrian brand. News of Horner being investigated for inappropriate behavior has taken social media by storm in the last few weeks.

The news was first published by Dutch publication The Telegraph a few weeks back where it was reported that a Red Bull team boss was being investigated for inappropriate behaviour against a fellow employee. Since then, Christian Horner has already had a hearing with the investigator a few weeks back. He was also present at the team's car launch and fielded questions from the media.

Talking to Servus TV, Red Bull chief advisor Helmut Marko was questioned about the time that had been spent on the investigation. The Austrian was complimentary of the brand and said that the reaction to the entire situation was up to the mark. He said:

"As you know, this is an internal investigation. The sooner a result is available, the better because of course, rumours and other stories are bound to sprout due to the long duration. [But] I think Red Bull has reacted very well in this matter. The long duration of this investigation is not their fault. They are endeavouring to [have] a fair investigation and then react accordingly."

F1 also released a statement recently about the investigation, expressing a need to clarify the matter at the earliest opportunity. The report states:

"We have noted that Red Bull has instigated an independent investigation into internal allegations at Red Bull Racing. We hope that the matter will be clarified at the earliest opportunity, after a fair and thorough process and we will not comment further at this time."

Christian Horner looks ahead to the season with Red Bull

During the Red Bull car launch, Christian Horner fielded a lot of questions about the investigation. The Brit denied any wrongdoing and was looking forward to the season that begins in Bahrain.

Red Bull is coming off an impressive 2023 season where the team won all but one race at Singapore. Looking ahead to the season, Horner said:

"I think that the team is gearing up for the season ahead and we're in very good shape. We're fully focused on going racing. Looking forward to being in Bahrain next week and seeing RB20 run. And the one thing that focuses everybody's attention is the car. We're very united and together in that focus."

It will be interesting to see what happens with the Christian Horner investigation. It is, however, safe to say that the news is not going to die down any time soon.