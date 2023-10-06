Red Bull chief Helmut Marko sets timeline for Liam Lawson's return to F1

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko Mentioned that Liam Lawson could be back on the grid by the 2025 season after a successful stint at AlphaTauri this season.

The Kiwi has impressed everyone with his four outings as an F1 driver for the Italian team thus far replacing Daniel Ricciardo in the team. He has shown incredible speed and skill behind the wheel and even managed to get a couple of points and arguably one of the toughest races of the season in Singapore.

However, It wasn't enough to get him a permanent seat with the team as Red Bull went with Yuki Tsunoda and Daniel Ricciardo for the 2024 season. Speaking with Kleine Zeitung, Marko said:

“He is a tough racer and one of the strongest drivers ever in a duel. With the role of reserve driver, he has a big task next year but by 2025 at the latest, he will be in a Formula 1 car anyway."

He added:

"Lawson certainly has the potential to be a GP winner, as he has mastered all the tasks so far and in the most difficult conditions. He was literally thrown into the cold rain [at his Zandvoort debut].”

Red Bull junior driver speaks on his F1 future after the Qatar GP

Liam Lawson Stated that the Qatar GP this weekend might be his final race for the season and he also does not have any permanent seats on the grid lined up for the next season.

In his pre-race press conference, the Red Bull junior said:

"Yeah, right now I think it's more or less being discussed and being planned out but for me, it's reserved at this stage so I'll carry on going to all the Formula 1 races but outside of that, it'll be normal simulator work. And other than that, I'm honestly not sure right now.

He also previewed the Qatar GP and claimed it would be difficult for him given it will be his first Sprint weekend, adding:

"I think it's going to be quite tough: obviously my first sprint weekend, we have less practice time. It's the same for everybody but obviously, I haven't been here before so I think it's going to be different. But I'm excited to at least experience a sprint weekend before I step back again.

It will be fascinating to see how Red Bull manages the future of Liam Lawson in the coming years as he is a talent that they would not want to lose to other teams.