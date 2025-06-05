Red Bull files for super license exemption for its next big superstar

Red Bull has submitted an application to the FIA for a Super License for its F2 driver Arvid Lindblad ahead of his 18th birthday. A Red Bull spokesperson confirmed to Sportskeeda that the request was made prior to Max Verstappen receiving his penalty points in Spain.

Ad

The FIA previously made an exception for Kimi Antonelli, granting him a Super License before he turned 18. Red Bull’s request follows a similar rationale, seeking approval for Lindblad to receive his license before his 18th birthday on August 8, 2025.

Following Antonelli’s case, the FIA updated its International Sporting Code to include Article 13.1.2, which allows for a Super License to be issued to a 17-year-old driver who demonstrates exceptional talent and maturity, at the sole discretion of the governing body.

Ad

Trending

Allowing such an exceptional case, Article 13.1.2 of the FIA sporting code says:

“At the sole discretion of the FIA, a driver judged to have recently and consistently demonstrated outstanding ability and maturity in single-seater formula car competition may be granted a Super Licence at the age of 17 years old.”

With Verstappen inching closer to a race ban, the side needs a reserve driver with a Super License to replace the Dutchman. Given that Lindblad is their reserve option along with Ayumu Iwasa, getting him a Super License is critical.

Ad

However, a Red Bull spokesperson confirmed to Sportskeeda that the license predates the ban imposed on Verstappen. The Super License call is going to be made at a meeting of the FIA and World Motor Sport Council at their Extraordinary General Assembly Council in Macau next week. Should Lindblad get his Super License early, that gives the Milton Keynes-based outfit a potential replacement for both their junior and senior team.

Red Bull senior advisor Helmut Marko confirmed a Super License application for Arvid Lindblad

Red Bull senior advisor Helmut Marko confirmed in March that a case was being made for Arvid Lindblad to receive his super-license prior to his 18th birthday. The Austrian explained that the young British-Scandinavian driver needed to have a license before turning 18. Since this timing coincides with Max Verstappen potentially facing a race ban, Red Bull could have Lindblad ready for his F1 debut ahead of schedule.

Ad

Speaking to Auto Motor und Sport in March, Marko had said:

"We have Ayumu Iwasa as our reserve driver. Lindblad has the points for the super licence. We also completed a 300km test with him in a Formula 1 car at Imola, so he could theoretically step in. But he doesn't turn 18 until September [his 18th birthday is actually August 8]. That's why we're currently applying to the FIA for an exemption for the super licence. Antonelli got it, too. We see no reason why the same shouldn't be true for Lindblad. Then we'd already have two drivers on the bench.”

Ad

Mercedes had pushed for a similar exemption that allowed Antonelli to participate in the FP1 session at Monza. According to Marko, Lindblad has the required super license points and has completed 300 kilometres of mileage in an F1 car.

The driver of partial South Asian heritage has been one of the rising stars in the Red Bull camp, thanks to his early success in junior categories. In the F2 championship, he is currently third in the driver standings with 79 points. First-placed Alex Dunne and Richard Verschoor are within his reach with 87 and 84 points, respectively. His recent victory was the F2 feature race in Spain.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Niharika Ghorpade Niharika Ghorpade is a journalist who covers Formula 1 and NASCAR at Sportskeeda. Hailing from a motor-racing background, she stands out as one of the few Indians with a presence in the F1 paddock and holds the distinction of being the only Indian female journalist in the sport. Niharika holds a Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication and Journalism. Additionally, her expertise includes a good understanding of SEO and journalism guidelines and a passion for crafting engaging narratives for readers. Know More