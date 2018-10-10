×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Red Bull looking forward to Honda Partnership next year after seeing their 'determination to succeed' 

Jack Price
CONTRIBUTOR
News
13   //    10 Oct 2018, 20:55 IST

Honda have had a better year in 2018 joining forces with sister team to Red Bull, Toro Rosso
Honda have had a better year in 2018 joining forces with sister team to Red Bull, Toro Rosso

With the announcement that Red Bull Racing would end their 12-year partnership with Renault engines in June this year many questioned whether it was the right move. With Honda reputation in F1 at rock bottom last year after three poor seasons with McLaren was it the right choice for Red Bull to choose the Japanese engine supplier?

They have had a better year in 2018 joining forces with sister team to Red Bull, Toro Rosso and have finished as high as P4 in Bahrain.

During the Japanese GP last weekend Red Bull chief Christian Horner expressed his excitement to join forces with the Honda team fully next year, as well as the Japanese manufacturer continuing to supply Red Bull’s sister team, Toro Rosso.

"We’ve been very impressed with the progress that Honda have been making during the course of this year,” said Horner. “Obviously, we’re now working closely regarding incorporating the engine into RB15 for next year. I have to say the communication has been excellent between both companies.

“We’re hugely impressed by the effort, commitment, desire, determination to succeed that there is in Honda.”

Honda recently brought a new update to their power unit which was raced for the first time in Suzuka last weekend, Toro Rosso team principal Franz Tost has claimed that Honda have moved ahead of Renault in terms of performance.

“In-roads are being made to reduce that gap to the benchmark in Formula 1" said Horner. "You need all elements to be performing to win in this sport, and of course the engine is a key element. We’re looking very much forward to 2019 and starting this relationship with Honda.”

Honda’s motorsport chief Masashi Yamamoto is happy with the position they are in ready for the move to Red Bull next year
Honda’s motorsport chief Masashi Yamamoto is happy with the position they are in ready for the move to Red Bull next year

Honda’s motorsport chief Masashi Yamamoto is happy with the position they are in ready for the move to Red Bull next year. He also feels they are better prepared for the pressure that will come with working with a top team, something that maybe was not the case during their three-year partnership with McLaren which ended last season.

“Regarding 2019, we are very pleased to also work with another top team,” said Yamamoto. “We believe Red Bull is a top team in Formula 1. Christian and myself have had great communication throughout the year, and obviously there is pressure, however this pressure, we turn it into good energy, and this good energy will bring us fantastic and fabulous results.”

Red Bull Racing Tag Heuer currently sit in third place in the constructor's championship on 319 points with sister team Scuderia Toro Rosso Honda in eighth place on 30 points.

Topics you might be interested in:
F1 2019 Red Bull Racing F1 Scuderia Toro Rosso Honda F1 Standings 2018 F1 Teams 2018
Jack Price
CONTRIBUTOR
F1: Verstappen claims Honda partnership will work out...
RELATED STORY
F1: Gasly to replace Ricciardo at Red Bull
RELATED STORY
F1: Toro Rosso to Red Bull, the most successful driver...
RELATED STORY
F1: Mick Schumacher in the frame for Toro Rosso next year
RELATED STORY
F1: Toro Rosso is waiting for Ticktum’s license before a...
RELATED STORY
Ocon to Toro Rosso ruled out by Horner
RELATED STORY
Verstappen: I have more experience than Gasly
RELATED STORY
5 Memorable race wins from Sebastian Vettel
RELATED STORY
F1: Top 5 crashes of Max Verstappen with Vettel,...
RELATED STORY
F1: Highlights of the Red Bull-Renault Partnership, as...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us