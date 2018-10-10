Red Bull looking forward to Honda Partnership next year after seeing their 'determination to succeed'

With the announcement that Red Bull Racing would end their 12-year partnership with Renault engines in June this year many questioned whether it was the right move. With Honda reputation in F1 at rock bottom last year after three poor seasons with McLaren was it the right choice for Red Bull to choose the Japanese engine supplier?

They have had a better year in 2018 joining forces with sister team to Red Bull, Toro Rosso and have finished as high as P4 in Bahrain.

During the Japanese GP last weekend Red Bull chief Christian Horner expressed his excitement to join forces with the Honda team fully next year, as well as the Japanese manufacturer continuing to supply Red Bull’s sister team, Toro Rosso.

"We’ve been very impressed with the progress that Honda have been making during the course of this year,” said Horner. “Obviously, we’re now working closely regarding incorporating the engine into RB15 for next year. I have to say the communication has been excellent between both companies.

“We’re hugely impressed by the effort, commitment, desire, determination to succeed that there is in Honda.”

Honda recently brought a new update to their power unit which was raced for the first time in Suzuka last weekend, Toro Rosso team principal Franz Tost has claimed that Honda have moved ahead of Renault in terms of performance.

“In-roads are being made to reduce that gap to the benchmark in Formula 1" said Horner. "You need all elements to be performing to win in this sport, and of course the engine is a key element. We’re looking very much forward to 2019 and starting this relationship with Honda.”

Honda’s motorsport chief Masashi Yamamoto is happy with the position they are in ready for the move to Red Bull next year

Honda’s motorsport chief Masashi Yamamoto is happy with the position they are in ready for the move to Red Bull next year. He also feels they are better prepared for the pressure that will come with working with a top team, something that maybe was not the case during their three-year partnership with McLaren which ended last season.

“Regarding 2019, we are very pleased to also work with another top team,” said Yamamoto. “We believe Red Bull is a top team in Formula 1. Christian and myself have had great communication throughout the year, and obviously there is pressure, however this pressure, we turn it into good energy, and this good energy will bring us fantastic and fabulous results.”

Red Bull Racing Tag Heuer currently sit in third place in the constructor's championship on 319 points with sister team Scuderia Toro Rosso Honda in eighth place on 30 points.