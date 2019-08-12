Red Bull promote Alex Albon over Pierre Gasly in bold mid-season move

Dev Tyagi

F1 Grand Prix of Hungary

In what comes across as a rather interesting development right in the midst of this mid-season break, Red Bull have promoted Alex Albon, hitherto with Toro Rosso, to drive alongside Max Verstappen for the remainder of the season.

This means that Frenchman Pierre Gasly, sixth on the Drivers Standings with 63 points from 12 Grands Prix loses out on his seat to the rookie Thai-British driver.

Subsequently, Gasly, who it could be said endured a rather lacklustre season especially when compared to the laudable high-standards of teammate Max Verstappen, returns to Scuderia Toro Rosso, the team with which he began his Grand Prix career in 2016.

But where it stands at the moment, it's advantage Red Bull. The Milton Keynes-outfit have the unique advantage of having four young and talented drivers at their disposal, with the added benefit of rotating them as and when Toro Rosso and Red Bull racing teams deem fit.

This allows for providing an interesting mix to the talent pool to further spice up the ensuing contest. But where it stands at the moment, it could be said that the next phase in the career of young Albon, 23, has begun.

But that said, make no mistake. The remainder of the season comprising of nine Grands Prix shall prove critical for Red Bull to decide the chart the next career step for their young recruit.

Thus far, Albon has managed to turn around a corner in his nascent F1 journey thanks to memorable finishes as collected in Monaco, Germany, and Hungary where he fnished P8, P6, and P10 respectively.

But that said, on the other hand, it's not been the best of starts for Gasly who, one could say, did manage to attract critical reception in his Red Bull journey. The French driver collected a best finish of P4 at Silverstone, the British Grand Prix.

The Albon move also opens up the midfield battle for the rest of the season and one thinks Gasly may come under an increased attack from the likes of McLaren, Haas, and Alfa Romeo.