Renault hilariously roast Verstappen in Brazilian GP preview

Rahul Venkat
ANALYST
News
07 Nov 2018, 19:38 IST

Verstappen was left stone-faced
Verstappen was left stone-faced

The row between Max Verstappen and the Renault team had been well-documented this season as constant problems with the Renault engine lead the Dutchman to complain a lot on the radio and the pair exchanged multiple jibes at each other.

However, it seemed to have simmered down a bit after Verstappen had a good run of races. But it seems to have flared up again as the Renault team took a dig at the Red Bull driver in their Brazilian GP preview.

Check out their hilarious roast here:

That was surely a pretty badass put-down by the Renault PR team. Their social media has been active more than ever (especially on Twitter), with multiple banter with the likes of Force India, Mercedes and Haas.

The war of words had been started by Verstappen when he let out an expletive-laden tirade on his radio after his engine failed at Hungary. He had been plagued with similar issues in the 2017 season, and he could not fathom how bad the engine was.

He even went as far ahead as dismissing their claims of developing an engine capable of challenging Ferrari and Mercedes. The fight had extended to the team bosses too with Horner and Abiteboul themselves exchanging blows.

The worst hit of the two Red Bull drivers has been Daniel Ricciardo. Though the Australian has won two races this season, at Monaco and China, he has suffered eight retirements, the same as Bottas has suffered in his entire F1 career.

Some of them have been caused by Red Bull's own issues but most of it has been the doing or lack thereof of the Renault engine, with the latest setback at Mexico proving especially frustrating for the usually cheerful Ricciardo.

He has chosen to sign with the works Renault team for next season, partnering Nico Hulkenberg and he'll be hoping for much better results with them.

Rahul Venkat
ANALYST
