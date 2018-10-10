Reports: All Female W-Series to launch in 2019

Courtesy: Renault

2019 is coming with full of surprises. First, Formula One was shaking up their Qualifying sessions by adding another session Q4 to it and now it is announced that in 2019 we will see for the very first time an all-women single-seater series. This new series will help females to get a push into formula one.

According to reports, this brand new all-women series shall use Formula Three specification cars and the winner will earn $500,000 going down till 18th place. This will give women an extra push to enter the top league which is Formula One.

This series will launch in May 2019 consisting of six rounds featuring 30-minute races all over Europe. One of these rounds would be taking place in the UK. The series plans to expand its races to Australia, Asia and America.

The teams and the women participating in this series will not have to bring any kind of sponsorship with them but instead, they would have to go through the intense selection process to reach up to the gird.

The judges in this series include the legendary Formula One driver David Coulthard, former formula one racing manager Dave Ryan who is also the Racing director of this series and the legendary formula one designer and race engineer Adrian Neway who is also an advisory board member.

In an interview, David Coulthard was asked about the need for an 'All W-Series', on which he answered

We at W Series firmly believe that female and male racing drivers can compete with one another on equal terms given the same opportunity. At the moment, however, women racing drivers tend to reach a ‘glass ceiling’ at around the GP3/Formula 3 level on their learning curve, often as a result of a lack of funding rather than a lack of talent.

That’s why an all-new all-female single-seater motor racing series is required – W Series – to establish a competitive and constructive motorsport habitat in which our drivers will be able to equip themselves with the necessary skill-set eventually to move on up to existing high-level mainstream racing series and compete with the best male drivers on equal terms

We hope after the inauguration of this series, women can also be a part of the world's biggest racing league that is Formula One.